Unilever treads price-volume tightrope | WARC | The Feed

Unilever treads price-volume tightrope
Price was the main driver of growth at Unilever in 2023, but as inflation moderates the FMCG giant is looking to boost volumes in the year ahead.
“Going forward, we will be laser focused on driving volume growth and mix as price growth returns to more normalized levels,” CFO Fernando Fernandez told an earnings call.
Key figures
- Underlying sales growth in 2023 was 7%, with price contributing 6.8% of that figure, volume just 0.2%.
- Across the year, Unilever’s 30 Power Brands registered 8.6% underlying sales growth and 1.6% volume growth. Q4 figures of 6.5% and 3.9% respectively indicate how the price-volume dynamic is shifting (although there are significant differences across categories and geographies).
- Those Power Brands, which are the main focus of Unilever’s marketing efforts, represented 90% of total growth and 75% of group turnover.
- Brand and marketing investment increased to 14.3% of turnover, helping to accelerate volume growth in H2.
By category
- Beauty & Wellbeing: Underlying sales growth in 2023 was 8.3%, 4.4% in volume, 3.8% in price (Q4: sales growth of 7.9%, with volume contributing 6.3%).
- Personal Care: Underlying sales growth was 8.9% for the year, with 3.2% in volume and 5.5% in price (Q4: sales growth of 6.4%, with 2.5% volume and 3.8% price).
- Home Care: Underlying sales growth was 5.9% for the year, with 6.8% price and 0.9% reduction in volumes (Q4: sales growth of 1.7%, with 0.8% volume and 0.9% price).
- Nutrition: annual sales growth of 7.7%, with price up 10.1% and volumes down 2.2% (Q4: sales growth of 4.7%, with price up 5.9% and volume down 1.1%).
- Ice Cream: sales up 2.3% across the year, with 8.8% price growth and a 6% decline in volume (Q4: sales growth of minus 0.4% with price growth at 0.4% and a volume decline of 0.8%).
Why volume growth matters
Even with strong brands, a reliance on price to drive growth is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term in FMCG markets where competition is fierce and consumers can quickly turn to cheaper private-label options. At some point the trade-off between price and volume becomes inescapable.
Unilever’s growth action plan
- Do fewer things better.
- There is a new focus on net productivity programs, including reducing complexity – with 20% fewer SKUs and fewer suppliers.
- A new framework to measure brand superiority will include proven drivers of consumer preference and will inform future goals.
- A new approach to innovation is based on multiyear scalable programs to drive category growth and premiumization and expansion into new segments and geographies.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Unilever]
