Unilever sees opportunity in untapped distribution channels | WARC | The Feed

Unilever sees opportunity in untapped distribution channels
Unilever CEO Hein Schumacher believes e-commerce and discount channels are “a bit untapped and where we need to win bigger”.
Context
Schumacher, who is facing pressure from activist investors, told the Barclays Fireside Chat Conference that “the biggest value unlock” in the short term comes from “simply doing things better … and making sure we do the right things behind our top brands” – and its top 30 brands represent just over 70% of its business.
Longer term it’s about multiple year innovations and premiumisation to ensure “unmissable superiority” (rival FMCG business P&G also operates a superiority strategy). “We need to make sure that by mid-2024, we have a baseline on that unmissable superiority for more than 70% of our turnover,” he stated.
Takeaways
- E-commerce accounts for 16% of sales and former CEO Alan Jope talked about getting that to 30%. Schumacher expects the figure to grow “but I am not committing to a grand goal”.
- Of discount channels, he observed that “if you want to be relevant, the consumer needs to find you. It doesn’t mean it’s always the same product, but it can be the same brand and offered in a different way.”
- On brand and marketing investment, “budget follows plan” – so when A&P picks up from its current 13% of revenue “it will mean that the plans that we have and the priorities that we are setting are actually happening”.
- SKUs have been cut by 20% in the last year. “We had 261 recipes of tomato soup … it’s gone down now to 100,” said Schumacher. “I don’t know how many we need, but we need less than 261. It simplifies supply chain, it simplifies procurement, and it helps to grow the business.”
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
