Unilever ‘raises the bar’ on marketing to children | WARC | The Feed

Unilever ‘raises the bar’ on marketing to children
Unilever has announced that, from the beginning of next year, it will stop marketing food and beverages to the under-16s as it seeks to “raise the bar” on marketing to children.
Context
In 2020, Unilever said it would stop marketing to the under-12s in traditional media and the under-13s in social media. In 2021, the UK Government confirmed restrictions on promotions on high fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) food and drink from October 2022 (read more here: HFSS and the future of grocery retail: Unpacking the new rules).
Unilever says
“Our goal is to continue to reduce children’s exposure to advertising from the food and beverage industry, and instead support parents to select appropriate treats, to be enjoyed from time to time,” said Matt Close, President Ice Cream, Unilever.
What Unilever won’t be doing
- Targeting children under 16 years old with any marketing or social media communications.
- Collecting or storing data on children under 16.
- Using influencers, celebrities or social media stars who are under the age of 16 or primarily appeal to children under the age of 16.
- Promoting brands or products in schools (with the exception of participation in educational campaigns, when specifically requested).
Final thought
“Unilever and other brands looking to take similar action will inevitably look to increase the influence and conversion from the channels they own, principally their brand.com websites. Historically this was a challenge for FMCG brands, however with new innovations in shoppable media and last-mile logistics made easier with new delivery partnerships, this starts to look like a smart strategic move by Unilever. It will be interesting to see how other major FMCG brands respond in the months ahead” – Gavin Stirrat, COO of e-commerce agency Adimo.
Sourced from Unilever
