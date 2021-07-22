Unilever mixes purpose and accessibility in new philosophy | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
22 July 2021
Unilever mixes purpose and accessibility in new philosophy
Brand positioning Brand purpose Food industry (general)
FMCG giant Unilever articulates an updated perspective on what its marketing ought to achieve in the post-pandemic world in a session at Cannes Lions live.
Why it matters
Unilever’s marketing is crucial to the company and as one of the largest global spenders on advertising it is taking its responsibility to represent the world fairly to the heart of its marketing outlook.
Takeaways
