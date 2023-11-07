Unesco issues guidelines to rein in bad actors on social media | WARC | The Feed
Unesco issues guidelines to rein in bad actors on social media
Unesco, the culture body of the United Nations, has issued guidelines for the governance of digital platforms in an attempt to counter the rise of disinformation and hate speech on social media.
A year-long global consultation included a survey in 16 countries, with elections expected in the next year to assess the impact of such activity.
Why digital guidelines matter for brands
The stated aim of the Guidelines is to safeguard the right to freedom of expression, including access to information, and other human rights in digital platform governance, while dealing with content that can be permissibly restricted under international human rights law and standards.
By extension, Unesco notes, digital platform governance that is grounded in human rights would further promote cultural diversity, cultural expression, and culturally diverse content – all areas that many brands and businesses are leaning into with DEI initiatives.
Key findings
- 56% of internet users frequently use social media to stay informed about current events, far ahead of television (44%).
- Those under 35 are much more inclined to use social media for information compared to those aged 55 and older (67% compared to 31%).
- Traditional media are the most trusted sources: 66% of those surveyed have trust in the news broadcast on television, 63% in radio news, and 61% in print media news, compared to only 50% for news gathered from social media.
- 85% express concern about the impact and influence of disinformation on their fellow citizens.
- 87% are worried about the impact of disinformation on the upcoming elections in their country.
Unesco proposes
- online moderators in all languages, including indigenous ones;
- greater transparency of platforms and their financing, with better risk assessment;
- the establishment of independent regulators;
- the promotion of critical thinking;
- support for gender equality;
- the safeguarding and strengthening of freedom of expression, cultural diversity, and other human rights.
Key quote
“Freedom of opinion is a farce unless factual information is guaranteed and the facts themselves are not in dispute” – Hannah Arendt, historian and political philosopher.
Sourced from Unesco
