Understanding trust in advertising and how to build it | WARC | The Feed

New research from Peter Field, Map the Territory, and Tapestry explores the effectiveness of brands that advertise in trusted environments like those of news publishers, which have become far more impactful since 2016.

Why it matters

Perceptions of trust in a brand to do what it says it will do have become similarly important to margin and market share growth as the perception of quality – understanding trust as a critical heuristic that can boost effectiveness will help brands to unlock it.