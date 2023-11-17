Understanding the six social media “need states” | WARC | The Feed
Understanding the six social media “need states”
Six different “need states” – including exploration, learning, and hanging out or wasting time – are key factors in shaping consumer habits on social media, new research has found.
Why consumer motivation matters
The big social media platforms have massive audiences and a diverse slate of features; understanding the reasons that people have for using these platforms can assist brands in making sure they are engaging with their target audience in the right way.
The six “need states”
Mindshare, the media services arm of holding group WPP, and tech company Snapchat surveyed 28,000 adults in 14 markets, including Australia, India, Turkey, the UK and US. Mindshare's NeuroLab then studied the emotional associations with different platforms, and it found various “need states” among social media users:
- Exploring (22%): This need state is defined as “openness to new experiences and discovering new places”, and was most associated with Instagram.
- Joy (19%): Users in this category were “looking for fun, upbeat moments and experiences”, with Snapchat overperforming in this area.
- Learning (16%): A core motivation for this segment is “finding happiness in expanding knowledge.”
- Progression (15%): This group – where Gen Z was highly represented – was united by a “desire to build your future and move up in the world.”
- Hanging Out/Time Waste (15%): “Passing the time in their day-to-day lives” was a key reason for using social media among this cohort.
- Connection (13%): Utilising “social technology to share their lives with family and friends” was the core motivator for these users.
