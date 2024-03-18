Understanding the power of ‘bothism’ for brands | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Understanding the power of ‘bothism’ for brands
18 March 2024
Brand growth Long-term vs short-term effectiveness Strategy

Marketers can benefit from embracing “bothism”, a holistic approach to brand and performance advertising that recognises the mutually reinforcing nature of these activities. 

Why “bothism” matters

Brand and performance advertising are often treated as separate endeavors. Understanding the mutually reinforcing nature of these activities, however, is a more valuable way of proceeding that can ultimately drive better returns.

The power of a combined approach
  • Tom Roach, VP of brand strategy at Jellyfish, a marketing performance company, offered a simple definition of “bothism” in a session at SXSW 2024.
  • “It's about taking being performance-driven, then layering in brand-building activity, so it’s...

