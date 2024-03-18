Understanding the power of ‘bothism’ for brands | WARC | The Feed

Marketers can benefit from embracing “bothism”, a holistic approach to brand and performance advertising that recognises the mutually reinforcing nature of these activities.
Why “bothism” matters
Brand and performance advertising are often treated as separate endeavors. Understanding the mutually reinforcing nature of these activities, however, is a more valuable way of proceeding that can ultimately drive better returns.
The power of a combined approach
- Tom Roach, VP of brand strategy at Jellyfish, a marketing performance company, offered a simple definition of “bothism” in a session at SXSW 2024.
- “It's about taking being performance-driven, then layering in brand-building activity, so it’s...