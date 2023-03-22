Understanding the link between attention and effectiveness | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Understanding the link between attention and effectiveness
Attention makes a tangible difference to effectiveness – and factoring in the impact of media choices is a step to understanding why, according to a new study.
In their report* on advertising effectiveness, marketing consultants Rob Brittain and Peter Field examine ESOV or extra strength of voice, and how media platform selection can either amplify or undermine creative strength.
Why it matters
Positive ESOV improves campaign effectiveness while media platform choices also have a significant impact, which mean that how much you spend and where you spend it both matter.
Takeaways
- The effectiveness difference between a high-attention and low-attention media plan is big, even at the top end of the spectrum.
- Higher-attention media platforms come at a cost but given their greater effectiveness, you get what you pay for.
- The key threat to the powerful ESOV methodology is the dysfunction in the media market.
*Professor Karen Nelson-Field contributed to ‘Attention and Effectiveness: To ESOV and Beyond Part II’, a report providing new analysis of extra share of voice (ESOV) and the ability of media platform selection to amplify or undermine a campaign’s creative strength, to help advertisers increase the certainty of return from their advertising investment.
Email this content