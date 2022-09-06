Home The Feed
Understanding the challenge of ethical AI: how to avoid being racist, sexist or ageist
06 September 2022
Brand purpose Environmental & social issues Diversity & portrayal in advertising

Brands need to overcome biased outcomes in marketing and to be especially alert to the unintended biases that can creep into artificial intelligence and that can spell risk for business; three strategy executives from Initiative APAC explain how to tackle the issue. 

Why it matters

