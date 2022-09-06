You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Understanding the challenge of ethical AI: how to avoid being racist, sexist or ageist
Brands need to overcome biased outcomes in marketing and to be especially alert to the unintended biases that can creep into artificial intelligence and that can spell risk for business; three strategy executives from Initiative APAC explain how to tackle the issue.
Why it matters
WARC Adspend outlook 2022/23: what you need to know
Ad spend around the globe will rise 8.3% in 2022, before slowing significantly in 2023 – in a major new report, WARC downgrades expectations for global ad market growth by $90bn in the face of a wider economic slowdown.
These are the figures presented in WARC’s Ad spend Outlook 2022/23: Impacts of The Economic Slowdown. You can read a sample here. WARC Media subscribers can access the full report here.
What you need to know
- Global ad spend is set to reach $880.9bn this year – a rise of 8.3% or $67.3bn
This is largely down to cyclical boosts from major events like the US midterm elections and the men’s FIFA World Cup, both taking place in November, which will animate H2 growth. Big brands appear to plan to sustain their spend.
- Growth to slow significantly to just 2.6% in 2023
The new projections, based on data from 100 ad markets worldwide, amount to a downgrade of 4.3 percentage points (pp) to 2022 growth and 5.7pp to 2023’s prospects, compared to WARC’s previous global forecast in December 2021 – a reduction of close to $90bn in potential growth over the two years.
- Social media’s $40bn shortfall amid slowing growth
WARC expects the impact of Apple’s privacy measures on social media companies that rely on cross-site tracking will be in the region of a $40bn hit to their bottom lines over the course of this and the coming year. Most are expected to see far less growth than they are used to over the forecast period. Overall, social is expected to rise 11.5% (compared to +47.1% in 2021) in 2022 before cooling to just 5.2% - its slowest ever period of growth.
YouTube’s fortunes have also proven vulnerable to privacy changes on Apple devices; WARC believes that YouTube’s advertising revenue will rise 7.3% this year (compared to +45.9% in 2021), but that its growth will then ease to 5.6% in 2023.
- Investment keeps coming
Just four of the 18 product sectors that WARC monitors are expected to cut ad spend in 2023, but the profile and rate of the cuts is interesting: transport & tourism (-0.4%), alcoholic drinks (-1.1%), financial services (-4.5%) and automotive (-12.4%). So where is the above shortfall coming from? Small and medium sized businesses are big spenders on social advertising, and as they are hit hard they will struggle to spend.
- AVOD market heats up as streaming becomes war of attrition
Advertising spend in the video streaming sector is set to grow faster than the total ad market this year (+8.4%) and next year (+7.0%). The advertising-funded video on demand (AVOD) sector – including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube – is expected to rise 8.0% this year and then a further 7.6% in 2023 to reach a value of almost $65bn.
Broadcaster-owned streamers are also set to grow their advertising income this year (+9.7%) and next (+5.2%), but from a far lower base (reaching $18.5bn in 2023). Linear TV, meanwhile, will grow by 3.6% to $180bn (20.4% of all advertising spend) but the market is then on course to record a 4.5% loss in the absence of these events next year.
In context
This is all in the broader context of inflation’s effect on consumers– see WARC’s Economic slowdown and inflation hub for our full coverage – and which is expected to worsen over coming months. Its effects will not be equally distributed however, with high earners expected to remain positive.
In order to capture that demand, technology & electronics (+11.5% in 2023), pharma & healthcare (+7.5%) and household & domestic (+6.5%) are expected to post healthy increases in advertising investment.
Comment
“With the growth rate of global output now set to halve and acute supply-side pressures fanning inflation, the economic slowdown has removed close to $90bn from global ad market growth prospects this year and next”, says James McDonald, Director of Data, Intelligence & Forecasting, WARC.
“Yet brands are still spending as the Covid recovery continues, and global ad trade remains on course to top $1trn in value by 2025. Platforms with rich sources of first-party data – most notably Amazon, Google and Apple – are well placed to weather future headwinds by offering measured performance in a climate where return on investment becomes paramount.”
Sourced from WARC Media
An aging population displays ‘consumer inertia’
While the disruption of tech companies and the new business opportunities that have subsequently emerged have been much discussed in recent years, a less observed phenomenon has been that of consumer inertia – one which actively discourages the creation of new businesses.
What is consumer inertia?
Wharton finance professor Gideon Bornstein defines it, in his paper Entry and Profits in an Aging Economy: The Role of Consumer Inertia, as “the tendency of consumers to choose the same products over time for reasons other than the fundamental attributes of those products”. Older consumers tend to stick with what they know, leading to fewer new businesses entering a market and the incumbents being able to charge higher prices and accrue higher aggregate profits.
Younger households (age 20–34), however, display significantly less consumer inertia than any other age group across more than 95% of the product groups Bornstein studied. A young household is, on average, about 20 percentage points more likely “to re-optimize its product choice” relative to older age groups, he found.
What it means
Bornstein’s focus is on company creation but there are clearly implications for marketers. If they’re at an existing, established brand, they have a potential loyal base of customers among older Americans, who are reluctant to change even if the price of alternatives is lower. That’s a strong position in a cost-of-living crisis.
Marketers promoting new companies and products first and foremost need a customer base, which takes some time to establish. Bornstein’s research indicates their efforts should be focused on young households (they likely were already, but here’s another justification).
Further, some categories have “a relatively more inertial consumer base” and so display lower entry rates of new firms: carbonated beverages, for example, has a high degree of consumer inertia as consumers stick to Coke or Pepsi.
The big idea
“If there were a way to nudge some consumers and say, ‘Here are the options that you have – you can actually get a better deal,’ it could potentially increase the degree of competition, and it can have implications for pricing by firms and for the efficiency of the market” – Gideon Bornstein, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, speaking to Knowledge at Wharton.
Sourced from Knowledge at Wharton
Sustainability: who cares and what matters?
Sustainability questions remain front-and-centre for business, but new studies shed light on both the ways in which we underestimate the popularity of such measures and the effectiveness of an increasingly popular, pragmatic response: plant-based meat.
Why it matters
The climate crisis is a huge problem, but it remains politically contentious even if the reality is far less fraught. Doubts have always played a big part in halting action.
This is a major conversation in advertising as brands weigh whether talking about climate credentials (and hopefully spurring action through acting on them) is the right thing to do.
Well, here are a couple of stats we think might help you out.
What people think
Americans tend to think that climate action is unpopular, even if they support it.
In an interesting study published in Nature Communications, researchers looked at what people think other people think about climate change, by asking respondents to judge the public popularity of legislative measures, including the Green New Deal or Carbon, to tackle the crisis.
Across the 6,000 respondents, most believed that only a minority of Americans (37%-43%) want action, in contrast to the between 66% and 80% of that actually do want action.
The trouble is that “People conform to their perception of social norms, even when those perceptions are wrong,” explains Gregg Sparkman, professor of psychology at Boston College, speaking to Grist, which reported the study. This, he adds, can result in a “spiral of silence”, in which people limit what they express based on their understanding of social norms – even if that understanding is incorrect. This should also go for mentions of climate in advertising – it’s more popular than you think.
The effectiveness of commercial actions
The conversation around plant-based meat comes from a noble aim pragmatically addressed: rather than convincing the world (including developing countries that are only just starting to eat meat at a regular frequency like the West has done for decades) to go vegetarian or vegan, we may do better to replace meat while keeping its prestige.
But the methods that companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat use to build plant-based meats from the protein-up require a huge amount of processing. But how much?
While both Impossible and Beyond have done their own studies (just 11% and 10% of emissions versus animal meat, respectively), some independent research is emerging.
Ars Technica reports that Johns Hopkins University researchers have brought together a literature review of the (relatively few) available published reports which have found that plant-based meats emit just a fraction of the gas for the same amount of protein:
- 7% of the emissions required to produce beef
- 57% of the emissions to produce pork
- 37% of the emissions to produce chicken.
There were also significant water savings:
- 23% that of beef
- 11% that of pork
- 24% that of chicken
And land savings (vital if we’re ever to reclaim the huge swath of carbon-capturing forest we’ve already lost):
- 2% that of beef
- 18% that of pork
- 23% that of chicken
In addition, plant-based milks – often questioned for their water use – are also far better:
- Soy milk uses just 7% of the land and 4% of the water of animal milk prodution while emitting under a third of greenhouse gasses.
- Oat milk uses just 8% of the land and water and just 29% of greenhouse gases.
Almond milk is more troublesome. While it uses just 59% of the water it takes to farm animal milk, if you start comparing equivalent amount of protein, it uses more water and emits more gas.
Sourced from Grist, Ars Technica
‘Now you’re just annoying me’ – influencer fatigue sets in
The aspirational lifestyle displayed by many influencers might have made sense during the good times, but during a cost-of-living crisis it is proving a turn-off for many Gen Z consumers across the UK, new research finds.
Takeaways
- Forty-four percent of Gen Z say the cash-rich lifestyles of influencers amidst the cost-of-living crisis infuriates them, according to data from Room Unlocked, a platform focused on authentic relationships between brands and influencers.
- The same proportion (44%) say that comparing their lives to the unrepresentative lives of content creators has a negative effect on their mental health.
- British influencers are among the best-paid in the world, pocketing £117.48 an hour, or £137,000 a year if they worked full-time, according to data from Adobe.
Why it matters
Influencer marketing is here to stay but it’s in a constant state of evolution as it matures and starts to shift into social commerce. But having apparently well-off influencers attempting to sell products directly might not be the best play for brands, as the gap widens between the experience of those influencers and their followers.
What do to
“The most aware influencers will now blend their aspirational lifestyles with the support of causes that they genuinely care about,” says Alex Payne, CEO and co-founder of Room Unlocked. “Audiences are more aware than ever to incongruous collaborations, but they are also more demanding that the people they follow lead in more ways than one.”
Read more on the evolving relationship between marketers and influencers in WARC’s new report, produced in partnership with Impact.com: Aligning marketers and influencers: Shifting perspectives on influencer marketing across the funnel.
Sourced from Room Unlocked
[Image: Room Unlocked]
E-commerce growth in China slows to 9.1%
Research from Insider Intelligence has forecast China’s 2022 e-commerce sales to grow at their slowest pace since 2008, in a sign of broader economic troubles in the largest e-commerce market on the planet.
Why it matters
It’s important to remember that the competitive set is difficult to match – for a long time, China’s economy was used to retail sales growing by an average of 12% per month, according to the Wall Street Journal.
In an online shopping economy worth $6.1 trillion – one that would presumably grow at an accelerated pace given the ongoing zero Covid policy in the country which has continued to lock down regularly – it’s surprising to see such trepidation.
Deeper troubles
What it suggests is not that the fundamental utility of e-commerce no longer makes sense to people, but rather that it’s a sign of economic attitudes as people hold back on discretionary purchases at a time of broader economic woes: the property market has dipped, inflation begins to take hold and wages can’t keep up.
Who wins?
It appears that more aggressive competitors are selling more (even if that may not be a long-term recipe for profitability). Pinduoduo’s value offering has spurred sales growth of 36%.
Where e-commerce excels appears to be in grocery which has continued its fast growth (albeit a little slower). Generally, consumption patterns reflect ongoing lockdown situations: food, household, personal care, fitness, pet, home improvement, and even camping categories have all done well, while fashion has struggled.
Giants struggle to maintain stellar performance
E-commerce giants have felt the pinch, with Alibaba’s June results showing a 1% dip in China sales, while rival JD.com saw growth slow to just 5.4%. It’s worth pointing out that both these firms dwarf Pinduoduo’s sales. Alibaba remains the biggest and likely the strongest brand in the space.
Sourced from The Wall Street Journal, WARC
Why it matters
How Adyen delivers e-wallet insights for APAC marketers
What makes payments data different from other types of data that marketers have at their disposal? WARC speaks to Adyen’s Priyanka Gargav about how the payments revolution in Southeast Asia is transforming the way brands approach marketing strategy.
Context
Six out of ten people in Southeast Asia are either unbanked or underbanked. The launch of e-wallets allows them to be part of the new digital economy that is taking over the region. The use cases vary per country, but the change is undeniable. It is expected that the usage of these will grow three-fold in the next five years in Southeast Asia.
Key insights
- E-wallets are the front-end interaction with the customer; for marketing, each cashless payment can be an insight.
- When customers provide data, they expect brands to remember who they are and give the right personalised experience.
- The payments revolutions will change how marketers think about loyalty and they must now consistently interact with consumers.
The future of metaverse innovation in APAC: Why culture is important
It is important for brands in the metaverse to be aware of cultural nuances in order to create virtual experiences for consumers that add on to, not take away from, the real world, the Meta Festival 2022 heard.
Why it matters
The metaverse can help brands build communities in real time, with metaverse brands stimulating real world interactions to create more connections and selling opportunities for marketers.
Takeaways
Apple ad business set to rapidly expand digital ad staff
Hundreds of job adverts hint at the iPhone maker’s plans to supercharge its digital advertising business, with current listings likely to double the department’s staff.
Why it matters
Many of the engineering jobs available at the company in this “incredibly fast-growing” area of the business, per one ad, are focused on building both supply- and demand-side platforms, which are the tools necessary to buy and sell ads across the iPhone ecosystem on different exchanges. Effectively, there are ever more places where clients can buy advertising, and the platform business suggests opportunities will only increase.
It follows last year’s adoption of Ad Tracking Transparency features that have curtailed the ability of advertising-funded apps and services like Facebook and Twitter to track users across the online environment. In this space, it has stepped up its advertising business and this latest news reflects the initial scale of the ambition that has begun to take shape in reports.
What’s going on
The Financial Times brings together current LinkedIn data, suggesting 250 current staff members on its platforms team, with open ads for as many as 216 new roles, reflecting an ambition to double the scale of the operation.
- Critics point out that given the company’s current, relatively small ad revenue levels, it would be extremely tough to take on well-resourced, more mature competitors without first taking advantage of its position.
- Some see the firm’s new plans as something of a U-turn, following a longstanding resistance to personal-information fuelled advertising on its platforms that has contributed to its public stance and, quite possibly, its long-term market share gains.
- Finally, it reflects a broader shift in which a privacy-centric mood has chimed with a technical realignment away from third-party cookies and toward first-party data “walled gardens”. Here, Apple has a colossal trove and some of the strongest walls you could imagine.
Sourced from the Financial Times, WARC
[Image: Apple]
Brands can plan for a frugal Christmas
Consumers are preparing themselves for a frugal Christmas, playing down expectations, reining in spending and forgoing traditional indulgence, according to a new report* from Mindshare.
Concerns about affordability are on the rise across all income groups
- Just a quarter of respondents are feeling positive about the festive season – down almost 25% on the same time last year.
- The number of people feeling very negative about Christmas (14%) is almost five times higher than this time last year.
- Four in ten Brits are worried about affording Christmas this year as the cost-of-living crisis bites; three in ten expect to rely on credit cards more than in previous years.
- The 35-54 age group is most likely to be concerned, with over half worried about covering the cost of the festive season.
- Around three quarters of all respondents intend to prioritise saving over splurging (78%), to stay in rather than go out (79%) , and to hold back rather than indulge themselves (74%).
Consumers will make the best of it
- Two thirds (67%) say they won’t be asking for much this Christmas while six in ten (59%) want to make sure their kids don’t miss out.
- Over half (56%) predict they will be spending on loved ones rather than themselves.
Key quote
“Regardless of financial position, people will behave very differently this Christmas. All brands, even those that have traditionally been fairly recession proof will need to adapt to this” – Julia Ayling, Head of Research & Insights, Mindshare UK.
*The latest Reality Check report from Mindshare asked more than 1,000 UK adults from all walks of life how they were feeling about Christmas.
Sourced from Mindshare
Marketers increasingly look to influencers for sales
More than a third of marketers already include selling products or services as a measurable objective within their influencer marketing and one in ten now allocate more than half of their influencer marketing budget to social commerce campaigns, according to research* from Influencer Intelligence.
Why it matters
The influencer industry has matured from a brand promotion and storytelling avenue into an important operational and sales function for many businesses.
Takeaways
- Three quarters of marketers (74%) believe the growth of social commerce will drive better practices in ROI and measurement within influencer marketing
- Six in ten marketers (61%) regard shoppable links as the way to integrate social commerce into influencer strategy.
- Half (51%) agree that shoppable live streaming will become a ‘must’ for all brands within the next year
- Four in ten (43%) have seen the most success with micro-influencers as part of their social commerce strategy.
- The main barriers to social commerce success in influencer marketing remain obtaining sufficient data from influencers to measure ROI (24%) and identifying talent who can deliver sales objectives (21%).
Key quote
“As social commerce becomes increasingly embedded into brands’ influencer activity, there are signs that marketers will grow more experimental into the future, exploring new formats, features and technology. However, certain pain points continue to pose challenges and the platforms and marketers will need to identify new ways to optimise their social commerce activity to get the best out of their increasing spend” – Sarah Penny, Content & Research Director at influencer marketing platform Influencer Intelligence.
*The Role of Influencers in Social Commerce is based on a survey of 150 marketers across the UK, US, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East as well as a series of in-depth interviews with a range of influencer marketing experts.
Read more on the evolving relationship between marketers and influencers in WARC’s new report, produced in partnership with Impact.com: Aligning marketers and influencers: Shifting perspectives on influencer marketing across the funnel.
Sourced from Influencer Intelligence
How ShopeePay is using e-wallets to redefine e-commerce in SEA
ShopeePay is Shopee’s integrated mobile wallet for online payments; WARC Asia Editor Rica Facundo speaks to ShopeePay director Agatha Soh about about how it can elevate a brand’s e-commerce strategy and boost customer loyalty.
Key insights
- E-wallets accelerate the time taken for a consumer to go through the entire marketing funnel.
- ShopeePay’s goal is to elevate the user experience through a convenient, frictionless and easy-to-use payment process.
- E-wallets boost customer loyalty by deepening relationships with customers, cultivating loyalty and building brand advocacy.
The big idea
“Marketers will be able to market through wallets as adoption grows and more use cases surface, and marketers can use this as a medium to communicate with key audiences. This opens up avenues for marketers to speak directly to their customers from different angles and build brand love in a more holistic way.”
Why APAC CMOs need to understand ‘emotional demand’ spaces
Shoppertainment is a US$1 trillion opportunity in APAC but to take advantage successfully will require an understanding of ‘emotional demand’ spaces, according to a report from Boston Consulting Group.
What’s an emotional demand space?
The report, published in partnership with TikTok, identifies customers as operating in six key demand spaces across two core groups: functional demand spaces, which encompass convenience (easy for me), improvement (better for me) and validation (confirm for me); and emotional demand spaces, including recommendation (advise me), indulgence (spoil me) and inspiration (inspire me).
Why it matters
Emotional demand spaces will represent 40% of e-commerce GMV in APAC by 2025, the report predicts. Those brands that can deliver the right sort of engaging content in a shoppertainment context can inspire key switching behaviour that engages customers at the “moment of truth”. BCG suggests this can trigger a halo effect that radiates out across consumer journeys, so “allowing brands to transition purchasing behaviour and capture customers in the functional demand spaces”.
Takeaways
- Six high-growth markets – Australia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam – will drive significant value opportunities.
- Five things for brands to do: tell stories and educate; focus on video-first; don’t force decision-making; be authentic; recommend the trends.
- Four Cs to consider: campaign strategy, customer segmentation, channel management, content playbook.
Sourced from Boston Consulting Group
[Image: Boston Consulting Group]
The CO2 crisis that isn’t about climate change
The effects of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide will be felt across food and beverage sectors, pushing up prices and adding to inflation and cost-of-living concerns.
What’s happening
The UK’s largest producer of carbon dioxide – CF Industries accounts for around a third, producing CO2 as a byproduct of fertiliser manufacturing – recently announced a temporary halt to production as a result of the record prices it was having to pay for natural gas, the main feedstock for the process, which has made production uneconomical. Fertiliser producers in Norway and Poland have also cut production, with knock-on effects for CO2 users.
What does it mean
Farmers face rising fertiliser costs and the food and drink sector will have to cope with rising processing costs, all of which will have to be passed on. While marketers can prepare themselves for that they can’t do much about the existential threat some segments face.
- Higher food prices. The Financial Times reported that the country’s largest chicken producer now faces additional costs of £1m a week for the CO2 used to stun birds ahead of slaughter. The founder of 2 Sisters Food Group said “beleaguered shoppers . . . will ultimately pay the price with further price rises”. CO2 is also used for making products like dry ice, essential for preserving certain foods during transport and storage.
- A drinks shortage. Without CO2, brewers face packaging problems as the gas is used to hermetically seal bottles, cans and kegs. POLITICO reported that many are likely to stop production. Soft drinks manufacturers face similar problems.
- Pubs shut. There have already been warnings that many pubs may be forced to close this winter, unable to pay rocketing energy bills. A lack of beer could push them over the edge before winter arrives.
Sourced from Financial Times, POLITICO
Apple’s iOS used by majority of Americans for first time since launch
New data reveals the extent of Apple’s ‘slow burn’ market share growth that has made the firm’s flagship device the phone – and therefore ecosystem – of choice for 50% of Americans for the first time since it effectively kicked off the smartphone era in 2007.
Years of massive growth appear to be over, but slowly, quietly Apple’s smartphone market share, or ‘active installed base’ in company parlance, has grown consistently over the last four years, both through new phone sales and more people using second-hand devices.
It’s strong news ahead of Wednesday’s expected iPhone 14 launch, at a time when Apple’s continued strength is increasingly down to up or cross-selling to its user base rather than just selling new phones.
Why it matters
As Counterpoint research director Jeff Fieldhack told the FT, “operating systems are like religions – never significant changes,” but his figures show a consistent flow of users from Android (Alphabet’s operating system) to Apple’s iOS.
This doesn’t necessarily mean people are buying new iPhones, but that people are using iPhones – it’s an interesting instance of a brand that, as Tom Morton wrote in May, tests the limits of established brand growth rules.
Implications for marketing
First, it suggests that Apple’s commercial formula is working, and not just by squeezing more and more service revenue out of existing users but converting users from the other side.
While it’s difficult to pin down what worked, growing privacy concerns among Americans have not been lost on Apple, which has made much of its credentials over the years.
Having resisted advertising for most of its history, since early summer last year the company has stepped up its advertising from sponsored listings on the App store to grow a now $4bn business with ambitions of tens of billions of dollars in revenue, even if questions over the ethics of this growth remain.
With continued user growth, Apple is likely to become the latest tech giant to claim a major presence in the ad world.
Sourced from the FT, WARC, Pew Research
A golden era: The state of gaming app marketing
Mobile gaming took off during the pandemic, with global app installs rocketing, spending on user acquisition hitting $14.5bn in 2021, and consumer spending in gaming apps reaching $116bn: it’s a “golden era”, says an AppsFlyer report, but not necessarily for marketers.
Why it matters
The key to DEI strategy in APAC: Localisation, authenticity and respect
Brands that want to promote DEI goals have to be authentic and respect regional diversity in order to navigate conservative Asia-Pacific markets.
Why it matters
Brands with a higher level of purpose outperform the market but within APAC’s diverse ethnicities and communities, marketers ought to incorporate cultural nuances, respect and authenticity in their DEI strategy while offering equal opportunities.
Takeaways
Disney plans in-streaming retail feature ahead of potential membership
Disney is considering an Amazon-Prime-style membership scheme that would facilitate cross-selling across its suite of streaming, parks, products and more while yielding a lot of data; it also expects to launch a retail feature in Disney+, its streaming service, later this year.
Why it matters
Membership organisations are distinct from a subscription, which is a way of paying for a product or service, in that a member’s relationship is deeper and more multi-faceted. Amazon’s masterstroke with Prime has been to sell more, more often, and with more accurate information to its members while keeping them hooked with top quality streaming. Disney could be looking to do something similar.
What’s going on
Largely through anonymous reports through sources ‘familiar with discussions’, Disney is considering a membership program – a keen interest of CEO Bob Chapek – but is still at an extremely early stage. However, it’s likely that part of the concept could be tested with an in-streaming retail feature that is expected to come to Disney+ either late this year or early next year.
The company did confirm that the idea “is being explored” in a statement to the Wall Street Journal, which reports that the project is still being referred to as “Disney Prime”.
Ideas include exclusive offers, products, early access to content or experiences.
It has all of the ingredients for an Amazon-style flywheel: strong IP of the sort people form deep if not fanatical relationships with, a physical footprint, a commercial arm, a network of parks, cruises, theatre productions, and even ideas about branded living.
Sourced from WSJ, WARC
Netflix CPMs emerge
With a fast-approaching November launch date for Netflix’s ad-supported tier, details of how much advertisers will be paying for the premium environment are emerging – turns out it’s a premium fee.
Why it matters
The streaming wars have taken a sharp new turn into advertising as pandemic-era free time (and, for some, spare cash) meant streaming services could keep growing.
Now, with pressure on both companies and households, more democratic options are needed, with subscription fatigue driving more value-focused options. Yet, as sources tell the Wall Street Journal, Netflix’s premium content will carry premium CPMs. However, it’s not uncommon for new entrants to highball their initial asking prices.
The details
- Ad buyers speaking to the Journal report proposed CPMs (cost per mille, or cost per thousand impressions) of $65 – notably more than other streamers.
- Spending per brand will also be capped at $20m, in an attempt to limit ad load and frequency.
- In addition, the reports also confirm a November 1 launch date. Netflix wants brands to commit to a year’s worth of ad inventory, which can be more targeted than TV but at a less granular level than some online options.
- Netflix’s comment on the reports stressed that “no decisions have been made”.
The news follows months of news about the service, from the announcements that Netflix would offer an ad-supported tier, to news that it would be partnering with Microsoft to launch it, and most recently that it was poaching executives from Snap in order to lead the effort.
Sourced from the Wall Street Journal, WARC
Sustainability in an inflation economy: What marketers can do
When prices are rising, marketing has a role to play by helping brands to get consumers to share the cost of inflation, says R3’s Gregg Paull.
Why it matters
Brands can use sustainability as a strategy to push premium pricing, by highlighting sustainable processes that produce longer-lasting products, and by removing the inconveniences that are a barrier preventing consumers from making better choices.
Takeaways
