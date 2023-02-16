Your selections:
Understanding shopper satisfaction on ecommerce sites | WARC | The Feed
16 February 2023
Understanding shopper satisfaction on ecommerce sites
E-commerce & mobile retail Customer experience Strategy
Online shoppers are impressed with streamlined ecommerce checkouts, but digital retailers still have work to do in meeting needs around details of products in stock and site loading speeds.
Those are some of the conclusions of Digital Commerce 360’s 2023 Web Design and Customer Experience Report.
Why it matters
