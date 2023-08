Shopper research & insight E-commerce & mobile retail Brand growth

Understanding where new-to-brand consumers – who have not purchased a product in the last 12 months – fit within the broader audience can help brands drive growth on Amazon.

Why new customers matter

Return on adspend (ROAS) provides a broad overview of campaign performance, but does not always reveal whether a brand's customer base is expanding. Understanding that trend can offer a more granular view, and can be especially important for brands prioritizing that specific type of growth.