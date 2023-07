Channel planning, media mix selection Integration strategy Strategy

Finding the balance between media channels and discovering which combinations maximize brand impact is key to improving confidence in marketing mixes, according to global analysis from Kantar.

Why it matters

The media landscape has evolved substantially as a result of digitization, especially since 2015. Brands need to not only understand this evolution, but also to figure out how to maintain the effectiveness of their campaigns across a more varied and complicated landscape.

Takeaways