‘Traditional’ in-person touchpoints are still critical moments for car buyers, according to research from Lens Marketing.

Touchpoints that play a role in driving brand preference are mixed between on and offline, found a study. But those with the highest importance for conversion still include the dealership, showroom and sales staff.

Why offline touchpoints matter

While the car-buying journey leans more towards online channels, thanks to the many resources available for making well-formed decisions, the human touch – embodied by dealers and the experience of test drives – remains crucial. It has the greatest potential to either convince or dissuade potential...