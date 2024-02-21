Uncovering cinema media’s performance potential | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Uncovering cinema media’s performance potential
Advertisers should harness “readily available” data to achieve both sales activation and brand outcomes through investment in cinema media, a new report claims.
The Cinema Effectiveness Roadmap, written by insight consultant Anna Sampson and published by Digital Cinema Media, argues that it’s a “false dichotomy” to label any channel as either brand or performance-only, and that cinema is “no different”.
Getting cinema on the media plan
Many make the case for cinema as a brand-building channel, including its ability to trigger positive emotional responses (Ebiquity) and to improve impact when part of the AV mix (Kantar). It also outperforms all other channels in attention metrics (Lumen).
However, cinema’s performance credentials are less well known. The report urges advertisers to consider:
- The availability of admissions forecasts before a film is released, based on past performance of similar titles, seasonality and scale of release.
- Daily updates to cinema data, including screening times and ticket sales, validated by a third party.
- The potential to optimise cinema campaigns while live. Cancer Research UK changed the donation CTA in its ad, resulting in almost nine out of 10 donations from the cinema campaign being at a higher level.
Why cinema’s performance potential matters
As brands and agencies adopt a “performance mindset”, cinema has often been perceived as trickier to measure than digital channels. As such, cinema media owners must work harder to persuade brands of the ease of measurement, using techniques such as brand uplift studies and the collection of granular ticket data for econometric analysis.
Source from DCM
Email this content