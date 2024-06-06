UN boss calls for ban on fossil fuel advertisers | WARC | The Feed
UN boss calls for ban on fossil fuel advertisers
António Guterres, head of the UN, has said that humanity is “pushing planetary boundaries to the brink” and called for a clampdown on the fossil fuel industry, which he described as the “godfathers of climate chaos”.
Speaking on World Environment Day, Guterres accused the fossil fuel industry of seeking to delay climate action with “shameless greenwashing” and said that “billions of dollars have been thrown at distorting the truth, deceiving the public, and sowing doubt.”
Agencies as enablers
- Guterres took aim at the advertising and PR companies which have “aided and abetted” fossil fuel companies, calling on them to “stop acting as enablers to planetary destruction”.
- “Stop taking on new fossil fuel clients, from today, and set out plans to drop your existing ones,” he appealed. “Fossil fuels are not only poisoning our planet – they’re toxic for your brand.”
- He suggested that creative minds in the advertising world are “gravitating towards companies that are fighting for our planet – not trashing it”.
Government and media action
- Guterres also observed that many governments restrict or prohibit advertising for products that harm human health, such as tobacco.
- That mindset now needs to be applied to fossil fuels, he said: “I urge every country to ban advertising from fossil fuel companies.”
- He further urged news media and tech companies to stop taking fossil fuel advertising.
Key quote
“We cannot accept a future where the rich are protected in air-conditioned bubbles, while the rest of humanity is lashed by lethal weather in unliveable lands.”
Sourced from UN
