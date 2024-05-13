Ultra-long-form audio on the rise among B2B elite | WARC | The Feed
Ultra-long-form audio on the rise among B2B elite
Senior executives are busy people who require briefings, cheat sheets, primers and other bitesize pieces of information – yet, curiously, increasing numbers of the business elite are tuning into a monthly four-hour podcast about business history and strategy, with significant implications for B2B content and advertising.
Why long form matters
Good things come to those who wait: big, complex and nuanced stories need time to breathe, especially when the details and context are important. For big stories about businesses, we’re talking about action over the course of years or decades, and casts of characters in the hundreds or thousands. Great stories about practitioners for practitioners can ultimately influence busy people.
What’s going on
The Wall Street Journal profiles Acquired, a monthly podcast dealing with business case histories of book-like proportions. Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffet’s venerable investment firm, was dealt with in a nine-hour epic. Costco’s back story took seven.
Initially focusing on successful tech acquisitions, the podcast – which has 500,000 average listeners per episode – now looks at the stories behind successful companies, or effectively the pursuit of greatness.
It is in many ways a luxury information product with the craftsmanship to match. Each episode takes hundreds of hours of research and recording. Hence the relative infrequency. The creators think of themselves less as journalists than as historians, making stories of lasting interest about lasting success stories
The media equation
Advertisers are noticing, according to the Journal, and it’s reflected in their premium inventory prices:
- A four-episode sponsorship costs between $400,000 and $600,000.
- Advertising on the podcast’s archive (around a third of recent downloads) costs $40,000.
This reflects the audience’s elite makeup: 40% of listeners are C-suite or VP level, the producers say.
In context
What the story says about business-to-business marketing chimes with emerging best practice:
- Premium environments are vital to perceptions of advertising and company quality.
- Brands, including in a B2B space, can reap huge benefits from becoming more ‘human’.
- Audio straddles traditional brand/performance dichotomies: audio, whether podcasts or radio, can achieve both long and short-term objectives.
Sourced from the Wall Street Journal, WARC
