UK programmatic DOOH spend set to increase by a third | WARC | The Feed

UK programmatic DOOH spend set to increase by a third
UK advertisers plan to increase spend on programmatic digital out of home by almost a third (31%) over the next 18 months, according to new research.
VIOOH, a digital OOH supply-side platform, surveyed 1,200 advertisers and agencies across the US, UK, Australia, Germany, France, and Spain for its State of the Nation report on programmatic digital out-of-home (prDOOH) advertising.
Why programmatic DOOH matters
Programmatic DOOH is increasingly finding its way onto media plans as advertisers value the opportunities it offers for highly targeted activations and trigger-based buying, which can complement both brand and performance ad campaigns.
Takeaways
- Across campaigns that UK advertisers have worked on in the past 12-18 months, on average nearly a third (31%) have included prDOOH, with the average expected to increase to 39% in the next 18 months.
- A third of advertisers (33%) are moving budget from other digital channels while 24% are moving budget from traditional channels; more than one in 10 (15%) are creating new budgets to grow prDOOH.
- prDOOH has become particularly popular with advertisers in retail, FMCG, and healthcare verticals, who this year cited the ability to leverage location (68%) and audience targeting (67%), and the ability to use dynamic creative (62%) as reasons to invest.
- The majority (81%) of those surveyed feel that, alongside DOOH (83%), prDOOH offers the most innovative opportunities compared to any other media channel.
- Almost three-quarters (71%) of UK advertisers consider prDOOH important for brand-led campaigns, increasing to 81% for performance-based campaigns.
- Seven out of ten (71%) of UK advertisers plan to prioritise integrating prDOOH more closely in multi-channel campaigns.
Sourced from VIOOH
