UK marketing growth slows as cost-of-living crisis bites
Total UK marketing budgets increased by a net balance of +2.1% in the third quarter, according to the latest IPA Bellwether Report – down from +10.8% in the previous period as rising cost pressures and high inflation take their toll on businesses and consumers.
The big picture
The Bellwether Report follows hard on the heels of the latest inflation figures which rose back to a 40-year high of 10.1% in September, driven by a sharp increase in food prices. The political debate now emerging over whether that figure will be used to uprate benefits next April (an increase in pensions was confirmed by the prime minister at PMQs yesterday) will be watched closely by brands as the final decision will affect the spending power of a significant number of consumers next year.
Meanwhile, there is a stronger level of negativity among Bellwether firms towards the financial prospects of their specific industry: just 6.3% of surveyed companies were more optimistic, 50.5% were downbeat, leading to a net balance of -44.3% – the most pessimistic assessment of industry-wide financial prospects since Q2 2020. Similarly, company-own financial prospects have moved in the same direction with a net balance of -27.6%.
Category growth
- Only events saw growth in Q3 but at +4.5% this was sharply down on the previous quarter figure of +22.2%.
- Main media marketing budgets fell for the first time since Q1 2021, with a net balance of -3.1%. The largest drags were published brands (-11.2%) and out of home (-7.6%), while audio also fell slightly (-2.0%).
- Other online advertising (+9.3%) and video (+8.7%) saw growth.
- The largest downturn was in the “other” category (-10.5%); sales promotions budgets also fell significantly (-7.5%).
- Smaller declines were registered in public relations budgets (-4.8%), market research (-4.1%) and direct marketing (-0.6%).
Outlook
Bellwether authors S&P anticipate recession being short and shallow, in part owing to government support measures to assist households and firms with their energy bills (although those measures are now limited to six months rather than two years). This relief is likely to have also helped sustain adspend into the end of the year. As a result, the Bellwether has upwardly revised its 2022 adspend forecast to 3.7%, from 1.6% previously. Forecast growth for 2023, however, has been trimmed to 0.3% (from 0.8%).
Key quote
“Budget cuts are being seen across the majority of the monitored segments of marketing spend as companies move into retrenchment mode due to soaring costs and slowing demand. The cost-of-living crisis will continue to weigh on household earnings throughout the winter, meaning discretionary spending cutbacks are inevitable for the UK's low-to-middle income groups that are at the heart of the economy” – Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence and author of the Bellwether Report.
Sourced from IPA Bellwether
Global Ad Trends: Gen Z spends more than two thirds of media time online
A new analysis by WARC has found that Generation Z (16-24-year olds) spends more time online than any other group with 67.7% of their media time spent online – though social is incredibly important, the new report identifies an extremely valuable opportunity in audio.
Why it matters
While age isn’t the only factor determining consumer behaviour, WARC’s analysis indicates that the year somebody was born remains a useful indicator of their channel and platform preferences.
Find out more in WARC’s Global Ad Trends: Finding Gen Z (download a sample here)
What’s going on
- Social media, of course, dominates. Yet, Gen Z is demonstrating that its attention is finite; even as new platforms emerge, global social usage is expected to dip slightly this year – getting people’s attention is going to become a bigger challenge for platforms.
- TikTok is critical. Nearly 40% of TikTok’s advertising audience is aged between 18 and 24, totalling 421.1 million (source: Kepios). With TikTok users spending an average of 95 minutes per day with the app (source: Sensor Tower).
- New media, especially audio, opportunities drive Gen-Z consumption. Music and podcast streaming are critical here, with 16-24s consuming more audio content per day than all forms of premium video combined.
- It is not the biggest consumer of media, overall. It might have identified the most extremely online generation, but in terms of total media consumption they lag behind 25-34s (typically thought of as millennials), who tend to consume greater quantities of both linear and streaming TV.
Key quote
“Gen Z has been uniquely impacted by technological innovations,” explains Alex Brownsell, WARC Media’s Head of Content.
“It was the first audience to navigate childhood and adolescence with social media; it has been exposed to audio streaming and video on-demand services from a young age.”
Sourced from WARC Media
One in five Australians to spend less on Christmas gifts
As cost-of-living pressures crimp spending habits, 20% of Australian shoppers expect to purchase fewer gifts and spend less overall, while the majority expect to spend the same amount as in 2021, according to a *survey by software provider Sitecore.
Why it matters
Consumers are facing financial constraints due to inflation; brands that focus on delivering value and show empathy and understanding will come out ahead this holiday season.
Key takeaways
- Nearly two-thirds of retail spending will come from e-commerce, and brands need to deliver attractive pricing and buying terms.
- With the cost-of-living challenge biting this Christmas, low-cost shipping options are important (A$9 is considered the max price).
- Gen Z is feeling the pinch – one in three expects to use a BNPL (buy now pay later) service.
- Gen Z will also cut back on subscriptions, re-gift or sell personal possessions to afford this festive season.
- But one in three high-income Australians plans to spend more, even as most shoppers are likely to swing to more practical presents.
- Online commerce will continue to dominate, with only 35% planning to shop in-store more than online.
- While online shopping continues to dominate the travel category, in-person shopping remains strong in most categories, especially food and drink, beauty, and apparel.
Key quote
“There is a modest likelihood that 2022 will be the year of cheaper, functional gifts rather than luxury gifts for many. Those with higher income are most likely to plan to purchase luxury and experiential gifts but also functional gifts” – Sitecore
*Sitecore commissioned Advanis to conduct a survey in September 2022 among 1,000 Australian consumers reflecting on holiday shopping behaviours.
Uber's ad business goes up a gear
The global ride hailing company Uber is rolling out its advertising business – already live in several markets – internationally, as its search for a higher-margin business continues.
The company has announced a dedicated advertising division and a new ad format called “Uber Journey Ads” to connect with consumers.
The pitch
In the announcement, the company says it will leverage Uber’s first-party data and insights across its mobility and delivery businesses, giving the world’s biggest companies “compelling new surfaces and closed-loop attribution to reach Uber’s audience of 122 million monthly active users”.
There is a fair bit of bravado in the news release, with promises that the new ad units will “capture” attention, before a breakdown of the formats reveal a few sponsored listings, emails, and app ads that the company has trialled with PepsiCo and Chipotle.
The sell, then, revolves around the idea that its users are “purchase-minded”, in the words of new ad division chief Mark Grether.
Ads will be charged on a cost-per-trip basis, according to reporting by Insider, with each journey limited to a single advertiser that can show riders several messages over the course of the trip.
Why it matters
Media is entering into a host of new sectors. There was the recent news that Kroger and Albertsons were merging, with a significant media business key to the plans. What's more, Netflix has launched an advertising tier, while even smaller retailers have been getting in on the action. It appears that media is no longer the preserve of media companies.
It’s been building
Uber has had its sights on advertising for some time. Chief exec Dara Khosrowshahi told a Bank of America conference of his aims to grow Uber ads to a $1bn business by 2024. Not only is it for scale, he said that it's a “very, very high margin business”.
The presumption had been that the company was building ads into its apps, but this news shows that it has plans to put ads in many more places.
And there’s more: Uber will be unveiling location and time-of-day targeted car top ads and is planning to put tablets in cars. It sounds like a lot.
Sourced from Uber, WARC, Insider
ASOS wobbles as marketing missteps bite
ASOS plc, the British fashion e-commerce company, will write off more than £100m of stock and slash costs after profits plunged 105% in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis, supply chain challenges and marketing missteps.
Why it matters
Case studies of brands under pressure are often more useful than those about success. As in this story, you often don’t realise you’ve been under-investing in brand (call it an economic moat) until you really need it.
As we wrote in the latest Guide to navigating inflation and the threat of recession, strong brands shield companies by helping to sustain pricing strength, and therefore margins.
What’s happening
In its recent earnings call, ASOS’s new chief executive, José Antonio Ramos Calamonte, said the business had become “excessively capital intensive, too complex and overstretched globally” with over-inflated costs and a lack of scale in key markets such as the US, Germany and France.
Sales in the second half of its financial year had been lower than expected as ASOS’s shoppers tightened their belts amid worsening economic conditions.
Under investing in brand comes back to bite
In addition to challenging economic conditions and inventory management challenges, ASOS’s failure to meaningfully invest in building long-term brand awareness versus performance marketing is now undermining the brand.
Asos had historically under-invested in marketing, Calamonte said, and had put more than 80% of its spend on performance marketing while “leaving insufficient spend focused on driving longer-term brand awareness” or developing new products.
“As a result of this, customer acquisition has slowed in FY22, whilst the cost to acquire a new customer has increased,” he said.
While the brand had intended to increase investment in the second half of 2022, supply chain issues then caused headwinds for the business. As such, that marketing investment was reduced to minimize impact on profitability, a move which saw customer acquisition decline.
Over reliance on discounting
ASOS has also become increasingly reliant on the use of discounts and promotions to attract customers. This has contributed to the erosion of gross margin over time, compounded by a lack of ‘newness’ for shoppers.
Despite that, the company is exploring options to open its first physical store in the UK to sell discounted clothing in an effort to get rid of its excess inventory. ASOS may also start sending inventory to discount retailers such as TK Maxx or sale websites. In future, the company will buy inventory closer to the time it will go on sale to ensure it has the right stock.
"We are considering our options", Calamonte said.
Guardian, The Scottish Sun, Retail Gazette, Marketing Week
Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival” draws 80% new business from small towns
Amazon’s latest shopping festival has allowed the US retail giant to make gains in India’s fast-growing e-commerce market, establishing a foothold in vital rural areas ahead of Diwali celebrations.
Why it matters
AGIF, Amazon's month-long shopping event, was planned to chime with a festive season that had been expected to unleash pent-up demand and generate up to 25% more revenue growth than pre-pandemic seasons. It all forms part of India’s fast-growing e-commerce market, which is forecast to be worth $350bn by the end of the decade.
Amazon, of course, is competing with local giants JioMart, Tata, and Meesho as well as Flipkart (owned by US competitor Walmart). That competition is not only for consumers but for sellers, many of whom need to be incentivised to do their business on these platforms – the vast majority of these vendors are based in small towns, like most of the country’s population, meaning this is the key battleground.
The story
Speaking to Business Standard, Manish Tiwary, VP and Country Manager of Amazon India, reported some key figures from the festival:
- Over 80% of new customers are based in small towns.
- Over 70% of sellers are from tier 2-3 towns and cities.
- Amazon Fresh (its grocery service) grew 29% versus last year.
- Amazon Pay later, a credit scheme, saw registrations quadruple.
Sourced from WARC, Statista, Business Standard
Data culture in APAC and the human layer of complexity
Data culture relates to how consumers feel about brands accessing their data, and Dentsu says understanding the differences in APAC will unlock competitive advantage.
Why it matters
To build customer relationships that elicit insight, guide personalisation and generate competitive advantage, brands must understand each market’s unique data culture and use it strategically.
Takeaways
P&G focuses on demonstrating value across pricing tiers
Procter & Gamble, one of the world’s largest consumer packaged goods companies, is focusing on demonstrating value across its products as it continues to navigate increased costs and currency challenges.
“Consumers are facing inflation levels not seen in the last 40 years," said Jon Moeller, CEO, president and chairman of the board. At the company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, he added: "The best response to the uncertainties and challenges [is to] double down on the integrated set of strategies that have been delivering very strong results.”
The strategy includes:
- a portfolio of daily use products and categories where performance drives brand choice;
- superiority across product, package, brand communication, retail execution and value;
- productivity in everything the company does;
- constructive disruption across the value chain.
Importance of giving consumers choice
“Noticeable superiority is increasingly important in an inflationary environment, as consumers reassess value across all elements of their budget,” Moeller said. “We've been very intentional in building a strong presence across all relevant price tiers and retail channels, so consumers have a choice of different price points and value propositions within our portfolio.”
He explained that this position is different from the last economic slowdown, enabling the company to offer “a much better portfolio of products that allow consumers to trade down” if they need to.
For example, P&G's laundry detergent Tide has different price points for the US market, from 50 cents per load down to about 20 cents, depending on the type of product chosen.
Moreover, superior cold water performance also gives P&G a strong competitive advantage in the laundry category at a time when energy bills are high and many consumers are looking to cut back.
Communicating superior performance
As P&G seeks to demonstrate product performance across all parts of the marketing ecosystem, emphasising value is important for reaching consumers at the point of sale.
“We continue to emphasise superior performance of our offerings through strong value-based messaging, in copy, on packaging and at the shelf, physical or virtual," said Moeller. The CEO used the example of Dawn, the company's dishwashing soap that promises to clean up to 2,000 more dishes than a leading competitor. This communicates that customers can clean more and save more.
P&G is also trying to educate consumers on the mileage benefits of its products and the savings that accrue through that mileage, by saving water or energy consumption, for example.
Innovation is also essential for customers, with Tide Power PODS helping to drive category growth – “the only growth our retail partners care about,” Moeller said.
[Image: Procter & Gamble]
B2B marketers target brand building
Two-thirds (67%) of senior B2B marketers plan to maintain or increase their spend on brand building over the next six months, despite current economic conditions impacting budgets, according to a new study from LinkedIn.
The professional network’s global B2B Marketer Sentiment study* surveyed over 1,700 B2B marketing leaders from across the world and found that around half have seen budgets affected in some way, but three-quarters (76%) remain optimistic about their marketing strategy over the next six months.
Why it matters
Brand building is a long-term activity that can suffer during a downturn as short-term measures are prioritised. A majority of B2B marketers, however, understand the importance of continuing to invest in building their brands.
Alongside the expected reasons – a strong brand supports long-term sales (cited by 52% of respondents) and helps it stay top of mind for buyers (42%) – more than a third (38%) also said that it helps them to attract talent, an important consideration in times of uncertainty.
Key findings
- B2B marketers in India are most optimistic about their strategies (94%), followed by Saudi Arabia (92%) and the US (91%); only 56% of marketers in the UK and 50% of marketers in Germany felt positive about their plans.
- As B2B marketers look to do more with less, proving marketing effectiveness to influential stakeholders in the organisation is critical. Of the companies that have seen budgets impacted, 30% say the business does not understand B2B marketing ROI.
- Some B2B marketers see this time as an opportunity to invest in building relationships and trust with customers (28%), and a chance to stay relevant and rethink their brand story (22%).
- Marketing leaders say creativity tops the list of skills needed for marketers to navigate uncertainty (56%).
Key quote
“One of the critical keys is to optimise investment in creating future demand while at the same time harvesting existing demand. It takes a strong brand to do this, and a smart interlock of brand and demand activities and investment” – Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer, Stein IAS.
*An online survey of 1,703 senior B2B marketing decision makers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, UAE, KSA, Brazil, Australia, India and Singapore was conducted in mid-September 2022.
Sourced from LinkedIn
How to read Netflix's Q3 results
Netflix, the global streaming giant, was able to deliver a positive earnings announcement to investors with the news that it had added over two million new subscribers to its service and grown revenues, exceeding its own expectations. This flips its negative April results – and all before the company adds an ad-supported tier.
Why it matters
As an entertainment and soon-to-be media giant, Netflix’s fortunes speak both to its global audience’s behaviour at a time of economic crisis and to the demands of an ad industry in immediate need of scale rather than hyper-targeting. Netflix to the rescue, it seems.
Consumer insights in the age of hyper-personalisation
Consumer insights depend on the right extraction of data to supplement the specific decisions of brands: an effective data-driven strategy will distinguish the “what” from the “why” and the “how” in order to achieve business goals.
Why it matters
There is an overload of feedback from consumers and the markets, and the data is only valuable if it can be translated into actionable insights that lead to measurable outcomes.
Takeaways
Super apps may not be where you think they are
Digital platforms popular across the world often cast an envious glance at some of China’s super app giants like WeChat, which can persuasively claim the mantle – apps with similar potential exist, but they’re probably not where you think they are.
Why it matters
While we often skip ahead to WeChat’s breadth of services, from social networking and payments to shopping and gaming, we spend less time thinking about how they were built. Two popular platforms, Discord and Roblox, offer a clue to the emerging opportunities for a different kind of engagement that could lead to a very powerful package.
The two stories demonstrate the building of a robust platform of services and even economies that are well worth studying. While Discord is still in an experimental phase for brands, it could become important for both research and, in certain instances, engagement fronts. Roblox, meanwhile, will soon introduce advertising.
Discord expands into mini-games
With well over 150m active users, the text- and voice-based network Discord is expanding its horizons beyond a Reddit-style discussion forum made up of different channels that revolve around different interests.
Marketers versed in gaming, where the platform holds particular cache, will be aware of its usefulness for observing communities and even, in certain cases, interacting with them.
This week, the seven-year-old platform announced an expansion of its subscription tiers to include an entry level, and the enhancement of its app ecosystem. Functioning like an app directory, it enables admins to customise their server and add favourites, while handpicked developers will be able to sell premium app subscriptions. There will also be an expansion of mini games, such as bringing golf and poker onto servers.
“We’re officially opening up the entire screen as a canvas, inviting all kinds of studios and developers to work with us to create new tracks,” explained Discord VP Anjney Midha in VentureBeat.
Roblox shows resilience amid turbulence
Roblox, the gaming and world-building platform, is arguably the closest thing we have to a functioning “metaverse”, but analysts have been closely tracking its post-pandemic performance, given that most lockdowns have ended and global economies are experiencing turbulence.
The platform announced better-than-expected performance results for September this week, including:
- Daily active users up 23% year-on-year to reach 57.8m.
- Hours engaged grew 16% YOY.
- Estimated bookings are up between 11%-15% YOY to between $212m and $219m.
Currency fluctuations – a strong dollar selling to markets with weaker currencies – diminished some growth. But analysts were particularly excited about the roughly 5% increase in user spending per hour on the platform.
The news follows a tough period for Roblox as it struggles to make a profit and seeks to build out new revenue streams. In its most recent earnings call – the next is due 7 November – executives fleshed out some forthcoming brand opportunities, which have mostly involved advertising. With signed-in, paying users, however, its potential to operate as a storefront or conversion tool is not inconsiderable.
Sourced from Discord, Roblox, VentureBeat, Modern Retail, WARC
Haleon looks for ‘human understanding’
Haleon, the health care business spun off from GSK earlier this year, is adapting to life as a consumer-oriented company and is embracing a “consumers not patients” strategy – with implications for its marketing.
Why it matters
There are categories for which going dark may be the best option
New research for brands shows that the adage to not “go dark” in a recession is sound advice – unless the maths isn’t right.
Why it matters
The key for companies is to not only understand how the current stagnation and potential approaching recession affect them, but to also do the sums and figure out what their best marketing approach should be, advises Dr Grace Kite. In every downturn, there are opportunities for those brands able to make big bets – but they first need to establish if the economics of advertising work out.
Why marketers need to understand sustainable pricing
Sustainable pricing requires the development of new pricing structures that are smarter than the traditional method of simply putting up prices because the cost of raw materials has increased.
So says Fabien Cros, founder of Pricing for the Planet and Data-Driven Growth Advisor at Google. Writing for WARC, he explains how sustainable pricing can help organisations have a positive impact on the environment, while also meeting the needs of their customers and ensuring profitability.
Why it matters
Walgreens embraces own-brand strategies to win customers back
Walgreens, the US pharmacy retail chain, will invest more in marketing and own-brand products to win back the pharmacy customers it lost during the prolonged focus on COVID, according to the company's recent Q4 2022 earnings call.
A focus on customer win-back
James Kehoe, Chief Financial Officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance, said that the chain expects an "acceleration" as the year progresses, with 50% of the projected growth to come from labour investments and "fairly sizable" marketing investments. The marketing efforts will focus on customer retention and regaining lost customers. "Frankly, we lost customers during our over-focus on COVID, and now we’ve got to win them back."
The marketing team, he added, has defined patient outreach programmes, but the priority is to "put the labour back" and then do the outreach.
“We’ve built in, I think, US$45m incremental marketing dollars in pharmacy on this consumer engagement," he continued. "It’s very data-driven. It’s very, very focused. But, ultimately, it’s quite complex because you’ve got to reach the consumer, and they’ve lapsed, and you’ve got to convince them to come back and that our service level in the overall store has gone up.”
Leaning into “own brand” strategies
Walgreens Boots Alliance believes that “own brand” initiatives offer a big opportunity for the company to compete harder and drive profits in health and wellness categories, areas in which the brand is currently less prominent.
“We have a lot of marketing levers. It’s not just the omnichannel and digital investments that we’ve been making over the last two years. There’s a customer value transformation programme that delivered significant margin enhancement in 2022 and that will continue into 2023,” Kehoe said on the call.
“We see owned brands being an even bigger lever going into ‘23 and ‘24 … We have strong owned brand positions in some of the health and wellness categories. But have we covered them all? No. Should we be covering them? Yes. And are they very profitable? Yes. So we’ve got a lot of plans,” he added.
Kehoe is also confident that the brand’s proposition will stand it in good stead to navigate the economic downturn, especially a highly inflationary environment.
“When gas prices are high, people don’t travel as much to a Walmart, they go to a Walgreens … We have an intense focus on building a much, much bigger owned-label business. We don't say we’re insulated, but we’re far more insulated than some of the other peers out there,” the CFO argued.
[Image: Walgreens]
Marketing time's up for India's fertiliser brands
A new scheme launched in India this week will see all subsidised fertilisers marketed under a single brand “Bharat”.
What’s happening
Under the government’s One Nation One Fertiliser initiative announced Monday, all subsidised soil nutrients, including urea, diammonium phosphate, potash and NPK, will be marketed under the single brand Bharat across the nation, Mint reports. There will be a common branded bag design, e.g. Bharat urea, Bharat NPK etc., and the expectation is that the scheme will maximise fertiliser availability.
Why it matters
The marketing efforts of fertiliser companies will take a hit since the rationale behind the programme is that there is no product differentiation between brands – all must meet the nutrient-content specifications of the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO). As a result, farmers will no longer make choices based on brands’ marketing activities.
Greater supply chain efficiency?
Mint further notes that brand preferences can lead to delays in the supply of fertilisers when products are moved around the country. The government anticipates that the One Nation One Fertiliser scheme will prevent the criss-cross movement of fertilisers and reduce high freight subsidies.
Sourced from Mint
Shop anything, anywhere, anytime: Australia’s retail revolution
Amid the changing and complex consumer behaviour landscape, Accenture’s Kelly Brough looks at how marketers and brands can capture attention to enhance retail engagement in Australia.
Retail media needs scale to work – Kroger and Albertson’s seek merger to achieve it
Selling retail media is far more profitable than selling actual groceries, but you need serious volume to do it: all part of the calculus behind the merger of Kroger and Albertsons, a deal announced Friday, that could create a juggernaut geared toward taking on Walmart.
Why it matters
The sheer size of the proposed deal, $24.6bn, is big and would create a business bringing in $209bn of revenue each year – though it’s worth noting that Walmart’s annual revenues hover around under $570bn, so there is a way to go.
But where Walmart leads others have sought to follow. It has been a significant contributor to the rising tide of retail media and has posted outsized media business growth of around 30% versus the whole company revenue growth of 8% in Q2 2022.
While merging to chase such scale, both in terms of media and just the good old business of selling food, makes sense to the businesses involved, it’s likely to be a tough regulatory and political sell – given the opportunity of the 2nd and 4th largest grocery businesses in the US to use that scale to strengthen pricing power (which in layperson speak sounds more like hiking prices).
The advertising conversation
Reasons for retail media’s rise are many and are mostly compelling: few other advertising channels can show they are closing the proverbial loop and proving return on ad investment. But this requires scale.
The two businesses claim as much in a press release, writing that the combined firm would be “able to reach an expanded national audience of approximately 85 million households nationwide, fueling growth in alternative profit businesses such as Retail Media, Kroger Personal Finance, and Customer Insights.” All of which are higher-margin businesses than simply selling food.
“These digital ad businesses are completely transforming economics, and you get disproportionate gains from scale,” explains Insider Intelligence retail analyst Andrew Lipsman in comments to the WSJ.
Size also simplifies life for marketers, who are watching the proliferation of these new media ‘opportunities’ present a flurry of platforms to work with and understand.
But in a similar way to the frequent appearances of new do-it-all social media platforms, there is little currency for comparison across platforms and a lot of trust in these new players that they are properly marking their own homework.
Sourced from Kroger, Reuters, WARC, Wall Street Journal
LVMH sales surge in post-Covid bounceback
French luxury goods giant LVMH – home to brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Tiffany – flew past forecasts in the third quarter, posting a sizeable increase in sales as affluent shoppers flocked back to their favourite luxury brands, and international tourism opened back up.
Sales were up 19% year-on-year, driven by increased demand for fashion and leather goods. Shoppers in Europe, the United States and Japan led the charge, according to LVMH’s recent earnings call. Americans have made the most of the strong dollar, splurging on LVMH brands while travelling, with Europe seeing a 43% increase in sales.
Why it matters
Not long ago, the luxury category was forced to adapt as many of its high-end, bricks-and-mortar stores were closed due to Covid restrictions. But even in tougher economic times, the luxury category is largely resilient, and as those restrictions are lifted, the category is bouncing back.
Despite the gloomy economic headwinds hitting Europe and the US in particular, LVMH remains optimistic about the resiliency of luxury retail.
Jean Jacques Guiony, LVMH's chief financial officer, said “demand for our brands remains very vigorous”, noting that “luxury is not a proxy for the general economy”.
The company is planning to accelerate plans to invest in marketing targeted at wealthy shoppers over the key holiday retail period, which runs from Thanksgiving in the US, through Christmas and into Chinese New Year.
“We’ve not started belt tightening since there is no need to,” Guinoy said. “We must continue to invest because the growth is still there.”
Sources: Reuters, Financial Times
[Image: LVMH]
