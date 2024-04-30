UK consumers concerned about political advertising | WARC | The Feed
UK consumers concerned about political advertising
Data from UK advertising thinktank Credos shows 44% of people are concerned about political advertising, with people significantly less likely to trust political advertising (29%) than all/commercial advertising (39%).
Key stats
- Almost three-quarters of people (73%) believe that political advertising should be subject to the same rules and regulations as other forms of advertising (12% disagree and 14% don’t know).
- Two in five people (39%) believe there is too little/no regulation, while a third (33%) think it’s about right, 10% think there is too much, and 18% don’t know.
- Young people are most likely to trust political advertising (48% of 18-34s compared to just 13% of over 55s), but also had the highest levels of concern (49% of 18-34s compared to 44% of all people, 46% of 35-54s and 38% of 55+).
Why political advertising matters
With local elections in the UK this week and a general election expected within months, political advertising is a topical issue. In this climate, parties dispute the veracity of each other’s material and the editing of video destined for social media often presents a misleading picture of the other side’s intentions.
And the problem extends well beyond the UK. In Europe, regulators may be about to open a probe into Facebook and Instagram over concerns that Meta’s brands are not doing enough to counter disinformation coming from Russia and other countries that could undermine upcoming European Parliament elections.
What next?
- Media Smart, the advertising and media industry’s education programme, has partnered with the Advertising Association, the UK advertising industry trade body, to publish What’s the deal with political advertising?.
- The new 10-point guide aims to help people, especially young people preparing to vote for the first time, improve their political literacy and understand the ads they see.
- An awareness campaign will be delivered via AA and Media Smart channels online to help promote the guide, as well as through five ad executions in 300 universities and colleges through a partnership with Next-Gen Media.
Sourced from Media Smart, Financial Times, Huffington Post
