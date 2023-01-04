UK consumer values evolve amid historic challenges | WARC | The Feed

Environmental & social issues United Kingdom Cultural influences & values

British consumers are now more risk averse, and many are seeking a more solid, stable footing in life to offset the pressure of rising prices, increasing mortgage rates and sky-high energy bills, according to new research from Mindshare.

Using the Schwartz theory of basic values as a guide, Mindshare UK has been tracking the values of the UK population since 2019 – a topic first explored during the widespread divisions created by Brexit.

Why it matters