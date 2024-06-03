UK broadcasters explore media for equity | WARC | The Feed
UK broadcasters explore media for equity
A couple of recent investments by UK broadcasters have highlighted a trend for them to take small stakes in new businesses with the offer of advertising inventory in exchange for equity.
Who’s investing where
- Welsh language TV broadcaster S4C has taken a stake in semiconductor manufacturer Kubos, which has a base in south Wales developing new AR/VR technology that will improve viewers’ experience on headsets.
- Since being set up in 2021, ITV Adventures Invest has invested £20m in various businesses, most recently in the online estate agency Purplebricks.
- Founded in 2015, Channel 4 Ventures currently has 21 active equity investments valued at around £45m and, the Guardian reports, typically invests between £1m and £5m in airtime.
Why media-for-equity investment matters
Two reasons: one is it offers a way to use unsold advertising space while also offering a potential alternative revenue stream. Earlier this year ITV reported a sharp fall in linear TV ad revenue while the latest AA/WARC Expenditure Report found spending on TV contracted 8.9%.
The second comes from Vinay Solanki, the head of Channel 4 Ventures: “If you think about the investment market, we have a really important role to play. There are very few consumer specialist funds left. Everyone is chasing AI and tech.”
Key quote
“For ITV or Channel 4, taking stakes can help them fulfill their societal remit to back creative companies. Also, TV advertising can now target a particular postcode or demographic and it helps if, in a sales pitch, broadcasters can tell other small businesses that this has worked” – Gill Hind, Chief Operating Officer and director of TV at Enders Analysis.
Sourced from the Guardian
