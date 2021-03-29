Home The Feed
TV’s new data-driven capabilities are driving new brands to TV advertising
29 March 2021
TV & Connected TV planning & buying Data-driven targeting

Advanced targeting solutions for television are bringing its capabilities closer to digital, and that is helping new advertisers enter the medium at lower price points.

Why it matters

Better targeting for TV – including linear – will likely prove important for all TV advertisers, but since it allows smaller advertisers to leverage its brand-building and customer acquisition capabilities, it could prove a game-changer.

Takeaways

