Home The Feed
Your selections:

TV sponsorships and how to pay attention to brand assets | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

TV sponsorships and how to pay attention to brand assets
08 February 2024
TV sponsorships and how to pay attention to brand assets
Brand identity & image Awareness TV & Connected TV effectiveness

Passive eye-tracking data reveals the impact of attention and gazing at on-brand assets to determine the role attention plays in TV sponsorships and what it means for brand assets within content and advertising contexts. 

Why attention matters

Brand assets in content and advertising have an impact on brand outcomes and when viewers pay attention to these within TV sponsorships, memory metrics and response to subsequent advertising increase.

Takeaways
  • When viewers gaze at brand assets, it generates an uplift in memory metrics including awareness, brand associations and fame.
  • There is a weaker correlation between size and other metrics like awareness, with...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in