TV sponsorships and how to pay attention to brand assets | WARC | The Feed

Passive eye-tracking data reveals the impact of attention and gazing at on-brand assets to determine the role attention plays in TV sponsorships and what it means for brand assets within content and advertising contexts.
Why attention matters
Brand assets in content and advertising have an impact on brand outcomes and when viewers pay attention to these within TV sponsorships, memory metrics and response to subsequent advertising increase.
Takeaways
- When viewers gaze at brand assets, it generates an uplift in memory metrics including awareness, brand associations and fame.
- There is a weaker correlation between size and other metrics like awareness, with...