TV is still top for advertisers in India, but for how long? | WARC | The Feed

TV is still top for advertisers in India, but for how long?
TV accounted for 42% of ad spending in India in 2021, but a 35% surge in digital spending last year brings closer the day when it is toppled from its perch.
That’s according to the new Digital Advertising in India 2022 report from global media conglomerate dentsu and publishing platform Exchange4Media: at 30% of ad spending, digital is well ahead of print (24%) and on course to exceed TV by 2023.
Why it matters
There’s a huge shift taking place across the world as the pandemic has pushed both consumers and advertisers online and there’s no going back. The report expects digital spending to increase another 30% in 2022 and it’s notable that the spending on e-commerce platforms will grow even faster (36%) as smaller retailers in lower-tier cities exploit the new opportunities in front of them.
Digital media spending shares
- Social media: 29%, (worth Rs 6,218 crore)
- Online video: 28%, (Rs 5,907 crore)
- Paid search: 23% (Rs 5,039 crore)
- Display banners: 16% (Rs 3,420 crore).
Category spending shares in digital media
- FMCG: 42% (Rs 8,928 crore)
- E-commerce: 17% (Rs 3,607 crore)
- Consumer durables: 6% (Rs 1,368 crore)
- Pharmaceuticals: 5% (Rs 1,124 crore).
Key quote
“Even in 2021, 75% of digital advertising spend was recorded on mobile devices, signalling mass India’s leapfrog into the digital era” – Narayan Devanathan, chief client officer, dentsu India.
