TV ads produce greater effects on addressable audiences | WARC | The Feed

TV ads produce greater effects on addressable audiences
TV ads elicit more positive reactions and greater short- and long-term business impact among addressable audiences, new research claims.
Marketing consultancy System1 applied its ad rating system* to creative from 46 GroupM clients leveraging Finecast, the media investment company’s addressable TV solution, across the UK, US, Canada and Australia. It gauged the response of more than 13,000 TV viewers.
Key findings
- The long-term impact of addressable TV ads was meaningfully stronger for addressable audiences. Ads shown to addressable TV audiences averaged 3.0 Stars, ranking them in the top 33% of all ads. Conversely, TV ads averaged 2.4 Stars among the broad, nationally representative audience, ranking them in the top 52% of ads.
- TV ads elicited strong emotional intensity among the addressable TV audience, including more positive emotion, with 7% greater happiness and 6% fewer neutral reactions.
- Addressable audiences responded more intensely than the broader audience, – so addressable TV ads are predicted to achieve better short-term business effects. Addressable TV audiences have an average Spike Rating that is 6% higher than the broad audience.
- Ads with melodic music, people, humour and familiar places – right-brain attributes that trigger broad-beam awareness – produced more positive reactions, which will tend to lead to long-term business growth.
Why it matters
“Overall, the greater short- and long-term impact of addressable TV ads makes it a trusted and powerful medium for upper, middle and lower funnel marketing,” explains Jon Evans, Chief Customer Officer at System1.
*Ads were evaluated according to three measures. A Star Rating measures positive emotional response to determine long-term impact. A Spike Rating, based on how intensely viewers reacted and how quickly they connected the ad to the brand, determines the short-term impact, while a Fluency Rating indicates how quickly viewers recognise the brand.
Sourced from Finecast
