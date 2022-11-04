TV ads are as influential as friends’ recommendations in APAC | WARC | The Feed
TV ads are as influential as friends’ recommendations in APAC
For all the digital momentum seen in APAC, television remains a vital channel for brands wanting to create a positive impression on consumers, while it's seen as a brand-safe environment for advertisers.
That’s the conclusion of GroupM’s Consumer Eye Research, whose report Advertising on TV: Flagging or Flourishing finds that TV remains a very important medium in influencing mindsets and shaping cultural behaviour around the world.
Why it matters
The data gathered by GroupM indicates that TV retains a unique strength in building brand equity in APAC, with many new opportunities being created by digital extensions. Personalised ads, for example, are largely welcomed as helpful by APAC audiences.
Takeaways
- In APAC, TV ads are ranked top when it comes to conveying a positive impression of brands: at 39%, TV ads were on a par with recommendations from friends.
- These were followed by positive online user reviews (35%), social media ads (27%), retail media ads (24%), recommendations by influencers (23%) and OOH ads (20%).
- Three-quarters (73%) of audiences think it's a brand’s responsibility to control where their advertising appears.
- Almost half (45%) will have a negative opinion of a brand if it appears next to inappropriate or offensive content; just over a quarter (27%) believe brands can’t help it if that happens.
Sourced from IndianTelevision.com, MediaNews4U
