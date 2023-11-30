Trust will be vital to financial services marketing | WARC | The Feed

Financial services (general) Marketing in a recession Brand trust

With so many competing financial services providers offering different services, smart brands will need to start emphasising the unique role they can play in consumers’ lives in 2024.

Why financial services matters

As inflation and the cost-of-living crisis continue to reshape consumers’ relationships with money, financial services brands need to find ways to adapt to new consumer motivations, behaviours and expectations.

The year ahead

When 2024 dawns, it will be 15 years since the end of the “Great Recession”, the global financial crisis that scuppered growth, crunched incomes and shattered trust in banks and other financial services organisations. The crisis upended the...