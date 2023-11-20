Home The Feed
Your selections:

Trends in sponsorships and partnerships to watch in 2024 | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.

Trends in sponsorships and partnerships to watch in 2024
20 November 2023
Trends in sponsorships and partnerships to watch in 2024
Brand partnerships Sports Sports sponsorship

Sport and entertainment deliver meaningful, scalable experiences that are reframing the role of sponsorships and partnerships in the marketing mix – but understanding the ever-changing relationship between fans, rights holders and influencers will only become more paramount in 2024 and beyond.

Why sport and entertainment matter

From a renewed emphasis on brand-building to a growing appetite for savvy media alternatives, along with the exploding creator economy, the sport and entertainment opportunity has never been greater for brands.

Takeaways
  • While the power of sponsorships is evident, brands are also exploring more cost-effective ways into culture through smarter exchanges of audiences and assets.
  • Complementary...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in