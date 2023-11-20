Trends in sponsorships and partnerships to watch in 2024 | WARC | The Feed

Brand partnerships Sports Sports sponsorship

Sport and entertainment deliver meaningful, scalable experiences that are reframing the role of sponsorships and partnerships in the marketing mix – but understanding the ever-changing relationship between fans, rights holders and influencers will only become more paramount in 2024 and beyond.

Why sport and entertainment matter

From a renewed emphasis on brand-building to a growing appetite for savvy media alternatives, along with the exploding creator economy, the sport and entertainment opportunity has never been greater for brands.

Takeaways