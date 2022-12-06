Trends for 2023: Customer experience in a recession | WARC | The Feed

Customer experience Marketing in a recession

With a looming recession and increased cost-of-living pressures next year, customer experience considerations will need to be more integrated across all aspects of a business and more sophisticated in how it is approached.

Why it matters

Businesses have been steadily recognising that to differentiate, to build loyalty, and to thrive in challenging market conditions, paying greater attention to the customer experience (CX) is paramount, according to Yasmin Borain, chief experience officer at Tribal Worldwide.