Business-to-business (B2B) marketers still place an emphasis on product promotion rather than brand building when allocating their budgets, new research has found.

Why brand building matters in B2B

Business-to-business (B2B) purchases often run on long cycles, come with a high-price ticket attached and necessitate engaging with a small number of decision makers. Brand building can, therefore, play a vital role in making sure a product comes to mind whenever a buyer enters the market.

Why these trends matter