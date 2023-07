Transport & tourism (general) Online video planning & buying Asia (general region)

Travel-related content that allows prospective travellers to experience every aspect of a trip through the eyes of others is seeing healthy growth in APAC, with short-form video one of the most popular and effective mediums.

Why it matters

Short-form videos are an ideal marketing tool for the travel industry as they offer brands the opportunity to make real travellers their brand ambassadors while turning the intent to travel into further influence.

Takeaways