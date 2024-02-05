Your selections:
Toys & Games: not just for kids anymore | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Toys & Games: not just for kids anymore
Purchase behaviour E-commerce & mobile retail Toys, games
The share of sales taking place online in the US toys and games market increased nearly 50% from 2020 to 2021, fueled by the pandemic, increasing birthrates and disposable incomes.
The kidult trend
- While the pandemic may have been the immediate trigger, a key driver of this growth has been attributed to the birth of the “kidult” market – adults buying toys and games for their own enjoyment.
- Research conducted by the trade group the Toy Association found 89% of shoppers in the recent holiday season were toy shopping for grown-ups with 43% shopping for their spouse or significant other.
Creating an immersive offline experience, online
- The increase in online penetration has also been fueled by improvements in online merchandising.
- The opportunity to include video ad units in product detail pages and search grid results has given marketers an effective way to demonstrate to shoppers the fun a product offers.
- Unboxing videos that show a recipient’s (often a child’s) reaction while opening and engaging with a new product have been particularly effective in driving conversion.
Using paid search to build organic search results
- In toys and games, purchase frequency can be modest and brand affinity is often not the top consideration for shoppers.
- To win on massive, noisy sites like Amazon or Walmart.com an astute media strategy is necessary. Hot Wheels, owned by Mattel, used paid ad placements throughout the first three quarters of 2023 to drive sales and traffic to its product pages.
- These gains helped build the brand’s organic search rank, enabling it to reduce reliance on paid search Q4 holiday season – when search advertising was most expensive.
Read more in WARC’s Digital Commerce Category Insight: Toys & Games
Email this content