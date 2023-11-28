Home The Feed
Your selections:

Towards a new sponsorship agenda | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Towards a new sponsorship agenda
28 November 2023
Towards a new sponsorship agenda
Sustainability Sponsorship effectiveness Strategy

Brands can make more use of sponsorship to drive sustainability and social equity, according to the WFA.

What happening

The WFA’s Evolution of Sponsorship* report found that: 

  • Around half of brands surveyed (49%) say they are using sponsorship to promote sustainability or social equity.
  • Four in ten (42%) are not yet using their sponsorships to advance and demonstrate their sustainability and/or social equity agendas; 9% don’t know what, if any, use is being made of sponsorship to drive values. 
Why sponsorship agendas matter

There’s a gap between values and engagement, a space brands can inhabit to demonstrate how they can be a force for good. 

Further, as traditional consumer connections splinter, it has grown more challenging for brands to reach particular audiences, such as the younger Generations Z and Alpha. Sponsorship is an opportunity to establish an emotional connection with audiences by engaging with their passions and enhancing their experiences.

Key quote

“Sponsorship offers brands a unique chance to connect with consumers while they’re doing what they like the most … It’s a great opportunity for brands to pave the way for a better world, live up to their purpose, and lead positive change rebalancing inequalities” – Laura Forcetti, Director of Global Marketing Sourcing at WFA. 

 * The report is based on responses from 34 multinational companies with a total global advertising spend of US$51.3bn. 

Sourced from WFA