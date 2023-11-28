Towards a new sponsorship agenda | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Towards a new sponsorship agenda
Brands can make more use of sponsorship to drive sustainability and social equity, according to the WFA.
What happening
The WFA’s Evolution of Sponsorship* report found that:
- Around half of brands surveyed (49%) say they are using sponsorship to promote sustainability or social equity.
- Four in ten (42%) are not yet using their sponsorships to advance and demonstrate their sustainability and/or social equity agendas; 9% don’t know what, if any, use is being made of sponsorship to drive values.
Why sponsorship agendas matter
There’s a gap between values and engagement, a space brands can inhabit to demonstrate how they can be a force for good.
Further, as traditional consumer connections splinter, it has grown more challenging for brands to reach particular audiences, such as the younger Generations Z and Alpha. Sponsorship is an opportunity to establish an emotional connection with audiences by engaging with their passions and enhancing their experiences.
Key quote
“Sponsorship offers brands a unique chance to connect with consumers while they’re doing what they like the most … It’s a great opportunity for brands to pave the way for a better world, live up to their purpose, and lead positive change rebalancing inequalities” – Laura Forcetti, Director of Global Marketing Sourcing at WFA.
* The report is based on responses from 34 multinational companies with a total global advertising spend of US$51.3bn.
Sourced from WFA
Email this content