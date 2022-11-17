To speak out or not to speak out: brands’ World Cup dilemma | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
To speak out or not to speak out: brands’ World Cup dilemma
Half of UK consumers and two-thirds of young adults have more respect for brands who address issues around the FIFA World Cup being hosted in Qatar than those who stay silent, new research from the IPA finds.
A survey of 2,000 people asking for consumers' views of the Qatar World Cup also reports that men are slightly more likely than women to hold this attitude (52% vs 47%).
Why it matters
Damian Lord, IPA's head of insight, says managing activity during the Qatar World Cup is both a “significant problem and opportunity for brands to solve”, in terms of whether to comment on human rights issues and managing disruption to the festive period.
The answer is clearer for brands aimed at a younger demographic.
Key findings
- A third of Brits (34%) believe that the World Cup will provide a much-needed distraction from the challenges they’ve faced this year – and men more so than women (40% vs 29%).
- But the same proportion (34%) do not believe the World Cup will provide a welcome distraction.
- 38% of 18 to 34s believe that having the World Cup during the Christmas build-up makes it all the more exciting – compared with 20% of all adults and just 8% of over 55s.
- Nearly half of young adults (47%) will prioritise Qatar World Cup viewing this year over major seasonal TV shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.
- 39% of 18 to 34s are more excited than ever for the World Cup as a result of the success of England Women’s football team this summer. This is significantly higher among men (42%) than women (18%) of all ages.
Sourced from IPA
[Image: FIFA]
Email this content