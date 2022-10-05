Home The Feed
To deal with an uncertain present, Brazilians revel in nostalgia
05 October 2022
Money & finance Emotion Brazil

In a year filled with anxiety over inflation and the autumn presidential election, Brazilians have sought refuge in memories of better times in the recent past – a nostalgia trend that brands can tap into.

Why it matters

With purpose being a more and more important way for brands to connect with consumers, it’s worth remembering that being a source of fun and lightheartedness is also a meaningful way to connect.

Takeaways

