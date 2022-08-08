Home The Feed
To counteract car dealership fatigue, serve experience
08 August 2022
To counteract car dealership fatigue, serve experience
Automotive industry (general) Eco, hybrid, electric cars Customer experience

Ford CEO Jim Farley is one of several auto representatives advocating for a fresh approach to car-selling – one that prioritizes novelty and innovation over “butts-in-seats.”

Why it matters

Get a demo Sign in