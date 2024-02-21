TikTok-Tokopedia tie-up signals new direction for Indonesian e-commerce | WARC | The Feed
TikTok-Tokopedia tie-up signals new direction for Indonesian e-commerce
A tie-up between TikTok Shop and Tokopedia is set to reshape Indonesia’s online shopping space and could set a new global benchmark, with observers positing an acceleration of the trend towards continuous commerce.
What’s happened
- In October 2023, TikTok Shop was forced to close following legislation to ban social media companies from taking direct e-commerce payments on their platforms – a move designed to protect offline SMEs from being squeezed.
- In December 2023, Tokopedia owner GoTo announced a merger between the e-commerce site and TikTok Shop Indonesia, with TikTok getting a 75% share of the new entity.
- As part of the deal, Tokopedia acquired the business contracts and exclusive rights for operating TikTok Shop in Indonesia and it is currently in operation again.
Why the merger matters
A partnership between TikTok and Tokopedia not only poses a significant challenge to market leader Shopee, it could also birth a new social media platform/e-commerce marketplace model, says Ajay Tawde, head of experience for Indonesia at Ogilvy. He tells Campaign Asia that it could accelerate a shift towards continuous commerce, where every touchpoint becomes shoppable for consumers.
What it could mean
Much will depend on the details of the partnership, which have yet to be revealed, and just how regulations around the sharing of data between the two platforms are interpreted, but observers suggest the following possibilities:
- Combining TikTok’s social media data with Tokopedia’s transaction data could enable both parties to match audience/consumer interests and deliver more relevant shopping experiences and marketing messages.
- Integrating the social aspect of TikTok into the Tokopedia shopping journey would differentiate the latter’s shopping experience from its rivals.
- Tokopedia could use trends and engagement patterns on TikTok to predict upcoming product demand and plan inventory accordingly.
- Sellers on Tokpedia could use that same trend data to customise product bundles and plan keyword strategies in real time.
- “Such collaboration strategies would boost TikTok-Tokopedia’s reach and market share and set the benchmark for global e-commerce marketplaces,” Tawde says.
