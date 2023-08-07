TikTok proposes app experience without algorithm ahead of DSA | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
TikTok proposes app experience without algorithm ahead of DSA
TikTok, the wildly popular short-form video sharing app, has proposed to drop its recommendation algorithm to address the EU’s forthcoming Digital Services Act.
Why the DSA matters beyond Europe
European tech legislation tends to have an impact beyond the continent. The Digital Services Act, which was ratified by the EU Parliament last October, is part of a package of measures to address competition in the tech world and to create a safer digital space with legal protections for users’ rights in the region.
Both are broad and complex pieces of legislation, but the area that TikTok seeks to address surrounds the use of personal data. Under the new rules, platforms will need to offer a content recommendation option that doesn’t require the tracking of personal information. TikTok will, as a result, soon introduce an algorithm-free layer in Europe.
European regulation, however, tends to be influential around the world: many countries introduced consumer privacy acts since GDPR came into force in 2018.
What’s changing about TikTok
In an update posted on the company’s blog, TikTok announced a series of new measures ahead of the deadline on 28 August.
- Optional personalisation for users: “For You and LIVE feeds will instead show popular videos from both the places where they live and around the world, rather than recommending content to them based on their personal interests”, the company explains. Following and Friends feeds will show posts in chronological order.
- Non-personalised search: opted-out users who search the platform will see results made up of popular content from their region and language.
- Personalised advertising to teens: European users aged 13-17 will no longer see personalised advertising based on their online activity.
- Greater moderation transparency: “Under the DSA, we will provide our community in Europe with information about a broader range of content moderation decisions.”
- Enhanced reporting for users: the new system will allow Europeans to “report content they believe is illegal, including advertising”.
The advertising view
These changes have the potential to greatly affect advertising, and not just to teens. TikTok’s stickiness and high engagement is usually attributed to the platform’s ’secret sauce’ recommendation algorithm.
It is not, however, the only company affected. In April, the bloc confirmed a list of 19 global platforms – either major online platforms or search engines – that will have to adhere to the strictest tier of the regulation.
The biggest stipulation surrounds algorithmic transparency and mitigation measures to temper potential harms. Other measures include limits on advertising to children and the option for users to opt out of personalised recommendation.
It’s not all bad news. While there may be some bumps in the road for platforms and advertisers seeking reach, there are deeper benefits within the legislation, such as a mechanism to help academic researchers look into systemic algorithmic risks.
Sourced from TikTok, WARC, TechCrunch
Email this content