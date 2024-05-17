TikTok goes long on long form | WARC | The Feed
TikTok goes long on long form
TikTok is testing long video uploads of up to 60 minutes as it comes for YouTube’s increasingly TV-esque territory – the feature is now in testing in a limited number of markets with no immediate plans to roll it out.
Why longform matters
This potential move to longer uploads suggests that TikTok, which recently began testing a horizontal full-screen viewing mode, is thinking about what it might become beyond a short video platform.
Aside from its noisy political troubles in the US, TikTok’s position in the market is robust to say the least, with a global audience almost as large as the relatively older Instagram. Its business appears to be growing briskly too, with a reported 40% revenue jump in 2023 chiming with research observations that it is particularly strong with new customer acquisition.
Strategically, a longer-form TikTok would open up other critical avenues for brands to reach users in an increasingly sophisticated way, with options for creative from super-short social-first content to tear-jerking brand campaigns tucked into a full episode.
The story
TechCrunch confirms observations from social media consultant Matt Navarra, which tallies with a longer trend of TikTok increasing its upload limits to accommodate bigger stories.
- TikTok tells TechCrunch that the tests are about bringing a broader canvas to creators to use with greater flexibility. Currently, it’s very much part of the TikTok lexicon for creators to split their longer form content into multiple parts, which will be indicated in a video.
- Increasingly, users watch serialised chunks of movies on the platform, a potential new avenue. In August last year, Peacock made the first episode of a new show available in five parts on TikTok, echoing YouTube hype strategies.
In context
Just as everything is an ad network, so all social platforms are apparently abandoning what made them unique. But TikTok appeared on the scene at a time when there was no single social media platform to rule them all.
Each scratches a particular audience itch, with Instagram and TikTok good for short, regular updates or short-ish, multipart videos, and then YouTube for longform. But for an increasingly TikTok native audience, there may come a time to circumvent YouTube – at least that’s the theory.
