TikTok expands its user base to older audiences

Data protection & privacy Devices & apps

Apple’s eagerly anticipated push into the advertising business will depend on its ability to satisfy both brands and users with a privacy-first proposition, a new WARC Exclusive reports.

The story so far

The firm’s previous advertising venture, iAd App Network, allowed developers to create banner slots within their apps that Apple would fill with proprietary formats, and then share the revenue. It ran for five years before being shuttered in 2016.