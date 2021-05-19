Home The Feed
TikTok expands its user base to older audiences
19 May 2021
Youth media use Older adults (55+) media use Douyin/TikTok

TikTok is expanding beyond its core demographic of younger audiences as it sees the quickest growth in users from those older than 35, according to the latest data from market analysts Ampere.

Why it matters

