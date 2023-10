Storytelling Sponsorship effectiveness Sports sponsorship

Sponsorship can be made more effective by embracing the principles of creative effectiveness, notably the use of characters, telling a story and the role of humour, but it could also benefit from being more scientifically led in its strategy and execution.

In order to harness the power of a well-chosen partnership and shared equity, a brand’s creative strategy needs to be rooted in the science of what people’s brains will actually pay attention to, argues a new WARC Exclusive.