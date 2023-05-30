This year's upfronts face currency and measurement confusion | WARC | The Feed

Online video planning & buying TV & Connected TV planning & buying United States

As the 2023 upfronts approach in the US, the topic of measurement and currency has become the talk of the town, with brands and agencies pushing for more accountability and better measurement.

Why it matters

For decades, Nielsen has dominated TV measurement, and it remains the only measurement solution accredited by the Media Ratings Council. But as TV—and therefore audiences—have splintered, the need for clearer, more in-depth metrics has become increasingly necessary.

Takeaways