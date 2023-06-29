The winners in the 2023 Marketing Society Awards | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
The winners in the 2023 Marketing Society Awards
Creativity & effectiveness Strategy
Campaigns by Leo Burnett for McDonald’s, by Ogilvy UK for the Mayor of London, and by VCCP for Cadbury are among the winners in the 38th Annual Marketing Society Awards, which took place last night in London.
A list of the winners in each category is below and the winning papers will soon be available on WARC.
- Best Agency Team ・ WeAreFearless
- Best Brand Team・ The Team Behind ITVX
- Best Scale-up Business ・ How a newcomer rewrote the Rulebook of Mediterranean-style Lagers ・ Havas London
- Brand Communication (Large £15m +)・How the National Lottery Stole Christmas ・ Camelot/National Lottery ・ Adam&Eve DDB and Dentsu
- Brand Communication (Medium £5m-£15m) ・ The Lil Jif Project ・ Jif ・ Zenith
- Brand Communication (Small Under £5m) ・ LinkedIn makes work work for women: How we shed outdated perceptions to improve work for women & build brand equity ・ Linkedin ・ VCCP
- Brand Evolution ・ Getting customers Lovin’ it again, And keeping them Lovin’ it. No matter what ・ McDonald’s ・ Leo Burnett
- Brand Purpose ・ From advertiser to activist: The O2 Christmas Sim Card ・ Virgin Media O2 ・ VCCP
- Business to Business (Large £15m+) ・ How Sage turned accountancy software from business-to-business to human-to-human ・ Sage ・ VCCP
- Campaign of the Year 2022 ・ Have a word: Turning bystanders into women’s allies against male violence in London ・ Mayor of London ・ Ogilvy UK
- Creative Use of Media ・ DUREX ・ Safe sex is no laughing matter ・ Durex ・ Zenith Romania
- Customer Engagement and Experience ・ Rise Fast Work Young: Getting the next generation of talent into hospitality ・ Hospitality Rising and IPA 10X (Ogilvy UK, VCCP, Forever Beta, Antler Social, Smithfield, Saved By Robots, Tigerbond, Wildstorm PR, The Fourth Angel)
- Effective and Impactful Strategy ・ Long-term brand building done proper ・ Yorkshire Tea ・ Lucky Generals
- Effective Use of Insight and Data ・ How Dove influenced toxic influencers ・ Dove ・ Ogilvy UK
- Employment Engagement and Experience ・ Sky Marketing Excellence Programme ・ Sky UK
- Innovation ・ Stop weeping on the sofa, start gifting with a poster ・ Cadbury ・ VCCP
- Marketing for Positive Change ・ #WeThe15: The story of the biggest human rights movement for persons with disabilities in history ・ International Paralympic Committee ・ adam&eveDDB
- Not for Profit Marketing ・ The last photo: changing the face of suicide awareness ・ Campaign Against Living Miserably ・ adam&eveDDB
- Successful and Effective Partnerships ・ Make Your Comeback ・ Sport England, This Girl Can ・ Strava with 23red
- Judges Choice: CFO Prize ・ Stop weeping on the sofa, start gifting with a poster ・ Cadbury ・ VCCP
- Judges Choice: Most Inspirational Story ・ Have a Word: Turning bystanders into women’s allies against male violence in London ・ Mayor of London ・ Ogilvy UK
- Grand Prix ・ Getting customers Lovin’ it again, and keeping them Lovin’ it. No matter what ・ McDonald’s ・ Leo Burnett
