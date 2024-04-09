The WARC Guide to Performance Marketing: What you need to know | WARC | The Feed
The WARC Guide to Performance Marketing: What you need to know
Performance marketing, or online advertising bought according to specific results, has occupied the mainstream of the discipline for many years and accounts for half of all ad spending, according to recent WARC research - we take a look at the major shifts facing performance marketing in 2024 and what to do about them.
WARC members can read the topline of the report here; a (free) overview of the ideas and contributions by editor Catherine Driscoll is also available here.
Why a guide to performance marketing?
Performance marketing’s huge growth has been a result of its appeal as a measurable, targeted strategy. However, the growth of AI, end of cookie based measurement, a focus on the importance of long term effects, and the rise of retail media, are all impacting what performance marketing means today.
Effectiveness lies beyond the short term
In the complexity and fragmentation of modern online advertising, the performance format promises more flexibility than ever - but this requires a broader approach to planning for effectiveness, especially when thinking about measurement.
Brands must also consider their own lifecycles, with performance offering very different benefits to young brands than those it offers to established brands.
What to do about it
- Advertisers: Focus on breaking down silos for a more holistic approach.
- Agencies: Advocate for more strategic communication and less tactical activation when thinking about performance marketing as part of a full funnel.
- Media owners: Embrace new measurement techniques to help clients and agencies.
What it means for people and planet
Use Gen-AI for performance marketing with caution as it's currently riddled with brand safety risks including adjacency to misinformation and deep-fakes, which are also harmful to society. And watch your carbon emissions; taking a quality-over-quantity approach can help.
