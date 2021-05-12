Home The Feed
The WARC Guide to Customer Retention
12 May 2021
The WARC Guide to Customer Retention
Brand loyalty Subscription models Customer relationship management

Customer acquisition has been a focus for brands in recent years but the pandemic has changed their thinking: research from Gartner indicates that more than 70% of brands will be prioritising retention in 2021. 

The new WARC Guide to Customer Retention examines the nuances of retention marketing in 2021.

Why it matters

Get a demo Sign in