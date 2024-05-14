The WARC Awards 2024: Shortlists revealed | WARC | The Feed
The WARC Awards 2024: Shortlists revealed
Shortlists for The WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2024 are now available to view, ahead of the winners’ announcement later this may.
All the shortlisted work can be viewed here:
About the WARC Awards for Effectiveness
The awards, which you can find out about here, are judged by 120+ high-calibre international judges representing their respective regions. A total of 171 campaigns have been shortlisted from 35 markets across the five awarding regions.
The winners of the Bronze, Silver and Gold awards across all five regions will be revealed on 22 May.
All Gold winners will automatically progress to compete at a Global level: a super jury made up of all the regional jury chairs will then award the coveted WARC Grands Prix, the ultimate recognition for marketing success.
The Grands Prix will be revealed on 13 June via the Effectiveness Show part one. The Effectiveness Show part two will include interviews and insights from the Grands Prix winners.
Behind the lists
Asia-Pacific leads with the most shortlisted entries (64), followed by North America (46), Europe (38), Middle East and Africa (15) and Latin America (8).
Strategic Thinking, a new category launched this year, has the most shortlisted campaigns (31), followed by Instant Impact (26), Long-term Growth (19), Cultural Impact (17), Brand Purpose (16), Partnerships & Sponsorships (15), Customer Experience (13), Channel Pioneer (9), Business-to-Business (8), Channel Integration (6), Use of Data (6), and Path-to-Purchase (5).
Key quote
“Guided by the universal frameworks of the Creative Effectiveness and B2B Effectiveness Ladders, our brilliant regional juries have brought their expertise to the table and judged diligently and with rigour to select the shortlists.
“Winning a WARC award isn’t easy, so all shortlisted entrants should be hugely proud of their work getting to this stage,” says John Bizzell, Awards Lead, WARC.
