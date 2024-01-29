The uses of friction in the workplace | WARC | The Feed
The uses of friction in the workplace
Friction is an inherent aspect of working in a team – and the bigger the team the greater the friction – but in major companies friction can build through meetings, emails, software, and procedure. Stanford academics look at what friction slows companies down and when it improves them.
Why friction matters
Most companies face the challenge of too many different software systems, confusing processes and team structures. This can be further exacerbated across the vendor/buyer relationship. But as Stanford business professors Huggy Rao and Bob Sutton tell the FT, while some friction may deplete initiative, there are constructive virtues of “good friction”.
Effectively, the goal shouldn’t necessarily be to speed up the workplace to optimal efficiency; it’s about company processes helping to make the work the organisation produces even better.
These questions are front and centre in a working world increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence systems that, at their best, offer a future of process-light, fleet-footed organisations capable of making better work faster. On the other hand, they threaten more process, more friction, and prioritise ‘good enough’ work rather than great work.
What’s happened
- Too often, organisations add new processes or systems out of a sense of needing to make a mark rather than truly improving workflows.
- The process of undoing bad friction is complex to begin and laborious to see through – and to make matters worse, it is rarely noticed.
- Some major firms have formed centres of excellence to deal with the problem of excessive process friction.
Key quote
“When you emphasise speed, you’re creating time poverty in the organisation,” says professor Huggy Rao. “Whenever people encounter a time famine, good people can easily do bad things.”
Sourced from the FT
