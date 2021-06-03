The US healthcare system paradox means it lags in patient outcomes | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
03 June 2021
The US healthcare system paradox means it lags in patient outcomes
The US healthcare system is a paradox – while it makes billions of dollars and fuels innovation, it doesn’t always focus on patient outcomes.
Why it matters
Americans’ life expectancy is lagging behind other wealthy countries and falling, because – when viewed at a system level – US healthcare is failing. What’s required is a modern strategy, that uses systems thinking to guide the emergence of new economic models which reward and measure the production of health.
Takeaways
