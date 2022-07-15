Home The Feed
The ‘tech talk’ is as important as the ‘sex talk’
15 July 2022
Youth media use Data protection & privacy United States

A large majority of US parents (86%) believe it is important to talk with their kids about digital safety and privacy and three quarters say having a “tech talk” is as important for teens as having the “sex talk”.

Why it matters

While parents view tech as vital and important to their children's future – 92% of parents believe being connected to the internet is important for their family, according to a survey by non-profit organization Trusted Future – they’re very aware of issues around digital safety. It’s vital that brands tread carefully with consumer data, but especially where children are concerned. Any breaches here carry huge reputational risk.

Takeaways

  • Parents recognize the importance of protecting their children's personal data, including their identity (90%), location (88%), health data (87%), age (85%), school records (85%), and browsing history (84%).

  • An overwhelming majority of parents (91%) want apps reviewed by experts for security and privacy prior to being made available to consumers.

  • Two thirds (63%) want Congress to adopt additional privacy protections whether for children specifically or the country as a whole, as compared to, for example, only 3% whose top priority is antitrust legislation.

Key quote

"Parents want to take an active role in their kid's digital lives, but that does not mean that they should have to be a Chief Information Security Officer. Everyone has a role to play to protect kids’ digital experiences” – Ken Gude, Executive Director of Trusted Future.

Sourced from Trusted Future